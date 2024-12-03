Free tax clinics in Sikeston and Benton offer help for seniors

SIKESTON — Donna Taylor of Financial Fitness Services has helped a many senior adults prepare and file their MO Property and Rent Tax Refund forms already this year, and there is still time for qualifying seniors to get help.

There will be tax clinics from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, Feb. 27 at the First Christian Church Family Life Center in Sikeston and from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 27 at the Scott County Collector’s office at Benton, Missouri.

Each year some residents of Missouri are eligible to receive a refund of all, or a part, of their paid real estate taxes or rent paid. Many seniors are not required to file Federal and Missouri tax returns, but they are eligible to file for the refund on a MO-PTC form. These clinics provide preparation of these returns free of charge.

Items needed for filing are: Verification of all income, paid real estate tax receipts (city and county) or verification of rent paid (Missouri Department of Revenue Verification of Rent Paid, Form 5674, or equivalent).

For more information and to see if individuals may qualify, call 573-212-2459.