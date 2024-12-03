All sections
Free tax preparation for seniors in Scott, Mississippi, and New Madrid counties

Free Missouri Property and Rent Tax Credit preparation is available for seniors 60+ in Scott, Mississippi, and New Madrid Counties. Sessions run from Feb. 11-27. Call 573-212-2459 for details.

Standard Democrat

SIKESTON — Missouri Property and Rent Tax Credit preparation will be provided free for senior adults ages 60 and above living in Scott, Mississippi and New Madrid Counties at the following times and locations: 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Feb. 11 at Gideon City Hall; 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Feb. 13 at Shining Light, 721 W. Marshall, in Charleston; 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 18 at First Christian Church Fellowship Hall, 1006 N. Main St., in Sikeston; 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 20 at Wendell Apartments (for residents only) in Sikeston; and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 27 at the Scott County Collector’s Office at the Scott County Courthouse in Benton. Call 573-212-2459 for more information.

