SIKESTON — Missouri Property and Rent Tax Credit preparation will be provided free for senior adults ages 60 and above living in Scott, Mississippi and New Madrid Counties at the following times and locations: 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Feb. 11 at Gideon City Hall; 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Feb. 13 at Shining Light, 721 W. Marshall, in Charleston; 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 18 at First Christian Church Fellowship Hall, 1006 N. Main St., in Sikeston; 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 20 at Wendell Apartments (for residents only) in Sikeston; and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 27 at the Scott County Collector’s Office at the Scott County Courthouse in Benton. Call 573-212-2459 for more information.