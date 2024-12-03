All sections
NewsFebruary 17, 2025

Freed-Hardeman announces fall academic lists

Freed-Hardeman University has announced the Fall 2024 President’s and Dean’s Lists, highlighting top academic achievers. Notable students include Grace Colvett and Marci-Claire Mills from Missouri.

story image illustation
AI generated

HENDERSON, Tenn. — Freed-Hardeman University has released the names of students who made the President’s and Dean’s Lists for the Fall 2024 semester. To be on the President’s List, a student must be full-time and have a 4.0 grade point average. Students on the Dean’s List have earned a minimum 3.4 grade point average for the semester. The following students are included on the lists: Grace Colvett, of Bertrand, Missouri, a junior, is on the President’s list; and Marci-Claire Mills, of Dexter, Missouri, a sophomore, is on the Dean’s list. The mission of Freed-Hardeman University is to help students develop their God-given talents for His glory by empowering them with an education that integrates Christian faith, scholarship and service. With locations in Henderson and Memphis, FHU offers associate, bachelor’s, master’s, specialist’s and doctoral degrees.

