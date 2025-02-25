SIKESTON — For over a century, the mantra for scouting in the United States, whether it be a young boy or girl in Cub Scouts or an older young person, who has advanced into Boy Scouts (both of which also include girls), has been “A game with a purpose.”

Sikeston resident Lynn Hasty has put that philosophy into practice for nearly four decades as a Scout Master with Boy Scouts, and 15 years as a Cub Master, with elementary-age scouts.

“It’s hard to say what all of the benefits are,” Hasty explained of his experience working with young boys and girls through the years, “because there are so many benefits.”

Hasty is the Cub Master for Pack 4059, as well as the Scout Master for Troop 59, both based out of Sikeston. His groups have been sponsored by the First Christian Church in Sikeston, the home base for scouts in this area for 60 years.

Scouting has a presence in Sikeston, as well as Southeast Missouri, with Hasty’s Cub Scout pack, two Boy Scout troops, a girl-based Boy Scout troop, and a Girl Scout troop.

“We camp together at different times,” Hasty said of the Boy Scout troops. “We do a lot of activities together.”

For the Cub Scouts, Hasty’s scouts, which include both boys and girls participating in Cub Scouts, can be anywhere from kindergarten through fifth grade, before ascending into Boy Scouts, which is also co-ed.

There are various levels within the umbrella of Cub Scouts, beginning with a Lion designation, before climbing through Tiger Cub, Wolf, Bears, and finally first- and second-year Webelos, which are fourth and fifth-grade scouts.

Hasty has led packs with kids throughout the Southeast Missouri region, so it isn’t just Sikeston-centric.

“If you’re interested in scouting,” Hasty said, “come on in!”

His Cub Scout pack meets on the second and fourth Thursdays of each month at the First Christian Church at 6 p.m. while his Boy Scout troop meets each Thursday at 7 p.m.

Hasty stated the other Boy Scout troop meets on Tuesdays, and at times, it is more convenient for the scouts to attend each other’s meetings, which is perfectly fine.

The Cub Scouts will take part in an array of activities throughout the year, according to Hasty.

“We have fun,” Hasty said. “It is designed for the kids to learn, but we have fun.”

The Cub Scouts will race cars (Pinewood Derby), boats (self-made catamarans), and “jet rockets” which the kids create, as well as catch fish and turtles at the annual Fishing Derby each spring.

The young scouts will also learn about their surroundings in age-appropriate ways, according to Hasty.

“We teach them about citizenship,” Hasty explained.

Hasty will teach the pack about some aspects of local government.

“We teach the scouts why we have city parks,” Hasty said. “How to keep them clean and why you shouldn’t litter.”

The scouts organize “Scouting for Food” each November, which benefits local food banks, but also learn about their communities.

Hasty will teach the kids where the local hospital is, some very rudimentary first aid applications, working with some simple tools, as well as many other interesting tidbits.

“We have visited a fire station,” Hasty said. “We had an ambulance unit come out and take us through the back of the ambulance.

“We try to teach them things but still make it fun.”

For the Boy Scouts, Hasty, who was a Cub Scout and Boy Scout in Bertrand and Charleston growing up, has had six former scouts grow into serving as Scout Masters in their adult years.

He recently took part in a ceremony where 56 Boy Scouts throughout the region were honored as Eagle Scouts, which is the highest honor a scout can receive, two of whom were from his Troop 59.

Two years ago, Hasty said he “had the honor” of having two female Boy Scouts earn their Eagle Scout designation.

“Those were the first two girls out of our District to make Eagle Scout,” Hasty said. “I’m very proud of that.”

Hasty has received extensive training to accommodate young scouts, who may have special needs.

“All scouting should be available to all youth,” Hasty said.

For more information on joining scouting at any level, call (800) 335-3346 or visit www.scouting.org.

“People are more than welcome to come to one of our meetings and see what scouting is all about,” Hasty added.