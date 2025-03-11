All sections
NewsMarch 12, 2025

From Pinewood Derby to civic duties: How co-ed scouting is shaping young minds in Sikeston

Co-ed scouting in Sikeston is reshaping youth experiences, offering girls like Daliylah and Aurora Riley opportunities in activities traditionally reserved for boys. This inclusive approach enriches civic and outdoor skills.

By Tom Davis~Contributing writer/Standard Democrat
Daliylah Riley, 10, of Sikeston who is a scout in Cub Scout Pack 4059, participates in a recent boat race.
Aurora Riley, 7, of Sikeston, a scout in Cub Scout Pack 4059, is seen at a recent meeting.
SIKESTON — Sikeston father Ethan Riley was never a Cub Scout in the Scouts of America organization when he was growing up, and that spurred his wanting to ensure that his children had the opportunity to do so – if they wanted to.

“I’ve been asking them for a few years,” Riley said of his two children. “They finally said, ‘Yes.’”

What didn’t affect Riley’s encouragement was that he has two daughters, not sons, and in 2025, that is perfectly acceptable within Scouts of America.

“We’ve had a lot of people say that their daughters didn’t want to be in Girl Scouts,” area scouting leader Lynn Hasty explained. “They want to do the camping and the hiking that the boys do.

“So, the (national organization) came up with a way of doing that.”

Hasty is the Cub Master for Pack 4059, as well as the Scout Master for Troop 59, both based out of Sikeston. His co-ed groups have been sponsored by the First Christian Church in Sikeston, the home base for scouts in this area for 60 years.

“We have a girl’s troop here in Sikeston,” Hasty said. “Both of the boy’s troops support it, help with it, and the leadership leads them.”

That was perfect for the Riley family.

Ethan’s daughters, Daliylah Riley, 10, and Aurora Riley, 7, are scouts in Cub Scout Pack 4059 under Hasty’s guidance.

“They love to go camping,” Riley said of his kids, “and go outdoors. They figured (for those activities), this would be better than joining Girl Scouts.”

Daliylah is a fourth grader at Wing Elementary, and Aurora is a second grader. The sisters spent their recent bi-weekly Pack 4059 meeting racing Pinewood Derby cars and self-made boats and reciting the Cub Scout oath.

“They have had a blast with everything that they do,” Ethan said.  “They love it.”

Ethan admitted to “living vicariously” over the past two years through his daughters’ scouting experiences, which have broadened Daliylah’s and Aurora’s interests to more than just camping.

“They have liked learning about the civics part of it,” Ethan explained. “They like doing the arts and crafts.”

There are two Cub Scout troops in Sikeston, and both are co-ed for children from kindergarten through fifth grade. Each troop meets two times each month, with one group gathering on Tuesdays and the other on Thursdays.

Two years ago, Hasty said he “was honored” to have sat on the Board of Review for the first two girls in Southeast Missouri, who earned the coveted honor of being an Eagle Scout.

“I’ve known the girls,” Hasty said, “and I am very proud of them.”

Hasty has led packs with kids throughout the Southeast Missouri region, so it isn’t just Sikeston-centric, or gender specific.

“If you’re interested in scouting,” Hasty said, “come on in!”

