All sections
NewsFebruary 21, 2025

From single digits to the 60s: Sikeston's weather set for a dramatic warm-up

Sikeston's weather is set for a dramatic shift, with temperatures rising from single digits to the 60s. After a week of snow and extreme cold, expect highs of 44°F Sunday, 55°F Monday, and 61°F Tuesday.

Gina Curtis/Standard Democrat An employee with SEMO Electric Cooperative braves the extreme cold temperatures while working on a power line Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025, at the corner of North Ingram and Linn streets in Sikeston. After snowy weather and temperatures in the single-digits this week, the National Weather Service in Paducah, Kentucky, said the weather will warm up in the coming days. On Sunday, the high in Sikeston is expected to be 44 degrees and will continue to climb as the high is expected to be 55 on Monday and 61 on Tuesday.
Gina Curtis/Standard Democrat An employee with SEMO Electric Cooperative braves the extreme cold temperatures while working on a power line Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025, at the corner of North Ingram and Linn streets in Sikeston. After snowy weather and temperatures in the single-digits this week, the National Weather Service in Paducah, Kentucky, said the weather will warm up in the coming days. On Sunday, the high in Sikeston is expected to be 44 degrees and will continue to climb as the high is expected to be 55 on Monday and 61 on Tuesday. Gina Curtis/Standard Democrat

An employee with SEMO Electric Cooperative braves the extreme cold temperatures while working on a power line Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025, at the corner of North Ingram and Linn streets in Sikeston. After snowy weather and temperatures in the single-digits this week, the National Weather Service in Paducah, Kentucky, said the weather will warm up in the coming days. On Sunday, the high in Sikeston is expected to be 44 degrees and will continue to climb as the high is expected to be 55 on Monday and 61 on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Related
NewsFeb. 21
Free tax clinics in Sikeston and Benton offer help for senio...
NewsFeb. 21
Kehoe issues executive order to eliminate DEI programs in Mi...
NewsFeb. 21
Personal property assessment deadline looms: Everything you ...
NewsFeb. 21
Community invited to support Sikeston students' Black Histor...
Related
Lamb's defense cites other suspects in request for lowering bond
NewsFeb. 20
Lamb's defense cites other suspects in request for lowering bond
Bridgett Masterson officially named superintendent of New Madrid County R-1 School District
NewsFeb. 20
Bridgett Masterson officially named superintendent of New Madrid County R-1 School District
Fugitive captured: Missouri woman arrested in North Carolina for parole violation
NewsFeb. 20
Fugitive captured: Missouri woman arrested in North Carolina for parole violation
Collaborative efforts spotlighted as Sikeston leaders engage state lawmakers on regional growth priorities
NewsFeb. 19
Collaborative efforts spotlighted as Sikeston leaders engage state lawmakers on regional growth priorities
Sikeston Jaycees make donation to rodeo museum
NewsFeb. 19
Sikeston Jaycees make donation to rodeo museum
Navigating Sikeston's snow-covered streets: Safety tips and plowing priorities
NewsFeb. 19
Navigating Sikeston's snow-covered streets: Safety tips and plowing priorities
Prepare for the freeze: expert advice and local resources for cold weather safety
NewsFeb. 19
Prepare for the freeze: expert advice and local resources for cold weather safety
Operation Broken Hearts: A closer look at the 15 arrests in Mississippi County
NewsFeb. 18
Operation Broken Hearts: A closer look at the 15 arrests in Mississippi County
Advertisement
Links
SitemapTermsPrivacy