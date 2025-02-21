Gina Curtis/Standard Democrat An employee with SEMO Electric Cooperative braves the extreme cold temperatures while working on a power line Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025, at the corner of North Ingram and Linn streets in Sikeston. After snowy weather and temperatures in the single-digits this week, the National Weather Service in Paducah, Kentucky, said the weather will warm up in the coming days. On Sunday, the high in Sikeston is expected to be 44 degrees and will continue to climb as the high is expected to be 55 on Monday and 61 on Tuesday. Gina Curtis/Standard Democrat