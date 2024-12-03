BENTON, Mo. — A Scott County, Missouri, fugitive was arrested Tuesday, Feb. 18 in North Carolina.

According Scott County Sheriff Derick Wheetley, on Jan. 31, it was brought to the attention of his office that a fugitive, Kayla Williamson, had an active arrest warrant for a parole violation.

“Ms. Williamson’s case dates back to a heartbreaking 2017 incident, in which her then-boyfriend, Louis Hollis, was convicted of abuse or neglect of a child resulting in death,” Wheetley said in a news release. “Hollis was sentenced to 20 years for his role in the crime.”

In 2018, Williamson pleaded guilty to endangering the welfare of a child in the first degree. This conviction stemmed from a case involving the death of her 14-month-old child. She was sentenced to 15 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections.

While the specifics of Williamson's release date are unclear, it is known that her arrest warrant for parole violation was issued in September 2024, the sheriff said.

In a collaborative effort between the Scott County Sheriff's Office and the United States Marshals Service, Williamson was apprehended in North Carolina. The arrest was made on Feb. 18, and she is now in custody, awaiting extradition to Missouri to face the parole violation charges, the sheriff said.

“I'd like to express my gratitude for the swift action and diligent work of the U.S. Marshals,” Wheetley said. “The capture of this fugitive is an important step in holding her accountable for the terms of her parole. We are thankful for the unwavering dedication of our staff and the U.S. Marshals in tracking down fugitives and ensuring justice is served.”

Wheetley said Williamson’s arrest also serves as a reminder that law enforcement will continue to work tirelessly to bring fugitives to justice, no matter where they try to hide.

“We are fully aware of the numerous other wanted subjects and open cases, and we are actively working to clear as many as possible,” Wheetley said. “If you are a wanted, violent individual and a menace to society in Scott County, your day will come. You can run and hide, but eventually, we will catch you.”

The Scott County Sheriff's Office will continue to collaborate with law enforcement agencies across the country to ensure offenders face the consequences of their actions, Wheetley said.

“This case stands as a testament to the ongoing commitment to public safety in Scott County and beyond,” the sheriff said.