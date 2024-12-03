All sections
NewsJanuary 31, 2025

Good Hope Missionary Baptist Church on a mission to raise cancer awareness

Good Hope Missionary Baptist Church is actively raising cancer awareness through community events. Inspired by a breast cancer survivor, the church has organized educational programs and fundraisers, donating $2,500 to cancer initiatives.

Submitted Article
On Jan. 20, Good Hope Missionary Baptist Church donated $2,500 to Missouri Delta Foundation, with the funds earmarked for cancer initiatives. Pictured are from left: Renee Banks, Sharon Urhahn (Missouri Delta Medical Center), Glendell Hamilton, Amy Alcorn (Missouri Delta Foundation), Betty Roston and Mary Davis.
On Jan. 20, Good Hope Missionary Baptist Church donated $2,500 to Missouri Delta Foundation, with the funds earmarked for cancer initiatives. Pictured are from left: Renee Banks, Sharon Urhahn (Missouri Delta Medical Center), Glendell Hamilton, Amy Alcorn (Missouri Delta Foundation), Betty Roston and Mary Davis.

SIKESTON — In 2021, Glendell Hamilton of Marston, Missouri, received a breast cancer diagnosis. Throughout her treatment, she was inspired by a powerful vision: to educate others about cancer while promoting the importance of self-care.

With this mission in mind, Hamilton organized a special program following a Sunday service Good Hope Missionary Baptist Church. The event featured cancer education, recognition of survivors and the distribution of gifts while also encouraging donations for a local hospital.

In the second and third years, the event continued to grow, with increasing support from the community. Donations and volunteer hours rose significantly, helping to further spread the message of hope and awareness.

In the fourth year, another church member, Betty Roston, had a vision to expand the initiative even further. In October 2024, the church hosted a ticketed event at the Knights of Columbus in New Madrid, Missouri. This special gathering included a meal, cancer education, survivor recognition and gift distributions. The event was attended by approximately 150 people, and through their generosity and business donations, it was an extremely successful event.

On Jan. 20, Good Hope Missionary Baptist Church donated $2,500 to Missouri Delta Foundation, with the funds earmarked for cancer initiatives.

“We are deeply grateful for the vision, dedication and generosity of Glendell, Betty and all those who contributed to making this cause a success,” said Amy Alcorn, director of Missouri Delta Foundation in Sikeston. “Their hard work continues to inspire hope and make a meaningful difference in the fight against cancer.”

Good Hope Missionary Baptist Church’s (with Allysia Long as pastor) next event will be Oct. 5 at Miner Convention Center.

“I would like to thank all Good Hope members and to everyone that contributed to this event,’ Hamilton said. “Thank you so much. We hope to see you at our next event on Oct. 5, 2025.”

