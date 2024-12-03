JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri is reeling from the catastrophic tornadoes that swept through the state on March 14, leaving a trail of destruction across 27 counties. Governor Mike Kehoe provided an update on the state's response and recovery efforts, emphasizing the scale of the disaster and the ongoing commitment to aid affected communities.

The tornadoes resulted in 12 confirmed fatalities, with one individual still missing. Hundreds of homes, schools, and businesses have been either destroyed or severely damaged. At the peak of the storm, more than 140,000 homes and businesses were without power, and 101 roads were closed due to debris, flooding, and structural damage. As of today, approximately 47,000 customers remain without power as restoration efforts continue.

"The scale of devastation across our state is staggering," said Governor Kehoe. "While we grieve the lives of those lost, we are also focused on action—getting power restored, clearing debris, and ensuring our communities have the resources they need to recover."

Coordinated Recovery Efforts

In response to the disaster, Governor Kehoe issued a State of Emergency declaration, enabling first responders, road crews, and emergency management officials to act swiftly. The Missouri State Emergency Operations Plan remains in effect, with the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) working closely with local emergency managers to conduct initial damage assessments in preparation for a federal major disaster declaration request.

Governor Kehoe has been in direct contact with the White House and Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) officials, who are ready to assist once Missouri submits its request. State officials, including Governor Kehoe, have surveyed some of the hardest-hit areas, such as Wayne, Butler, and Jefferson counties. Wayne County alone accounted for six of the 12 reported fatalities.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol and Missouri Department of Transportation crews have been deployed to clear debris, reopen roadways, and ensure the safety of Missourians across all affected counties. Utility companies, including investor-owned, municipal, and cooperative providers, are working around the clock to restore power.

Emergency shelters remain open in impacted areas, offering food, medical support, and temporary housing for displaced residents. SEMA continues to coordinate with volunteer and faith-based partners to identify needs and assist residents over the coming days and weeks. The American Red Cross of Missouri has opened shelters in several locations, including Union, West Plains, Arnold, Rolla, and St. Louis.

Residents who have experienced damage to their homes, cars, and property are advised to contact their insurance companies and document damage with photographs. Missourians with unmet needs are encouraged to contact United Way by dialing 2-1-1 or the American Red Cross at 1-800-733-2767.

For more information on the state's recovery efforts, visit Governor Mike Kehoe's website