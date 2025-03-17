Gov. Mike Kehoe visited the Poplar Bluff Kindergarten Center to survey the extensive damage in the wake of a Friday, March 14, tornado.

Superintendent Aaron Cornman noted 384 students are now without a place to go to school.

Assistant superintendent Charles Kinsey said, "August is going to be tight to be back in here.

The school showed significant signs of structural distress including bowed walls and buckled ceilings. With most of the roof gone, water continued to pour into many classrooms.

"This is probably going to be a gut loss," Kinsey speculated.

"This (roof) just folded," Cornman commented.

The district will bring structural engineers to determine the viability of the building going forward. Kehoe arrived along with a retinue of local officials including Sen. Jason Bean, Rep. Hardy Billington, City Manager Robert Knodell, and Butler County Emergency Manager Robbie Myers to tour the scene.

The governor's main message was communicated in the form of a question: "What do you need?"

He committed to bringing all the state resources he could to bear on the problem of cleanup and disaster relief. Kehoe said he spoke with the head of the Missouri Department of Education to ensure waivers would be granted for attendance standards.

"Don't worry about any formulas," the governor assured Cornman. "Thank God the kids weren't here."

Officials are working to come up with an alternate plan for a learning site, including other schools in the district and places of worship. Possible locations included the Black River Coliseum and the Boys and Girls Club building.

"We've got some creative minds here," Myers said about the problem.

"Logistically, it's going to be kind of a nightmare," Cornman remarked.

Kehoe praised the efforts of Poplar Bluff's first responders, officials, and residents.

"You've got the best of the best right here," he concluded.