All sections
NewsJanuary 17, 2025

Head-on crash leaves one dead, another seriously injured in Stoddard County

A head-on crash in Stoddard County, Missouri, left a Dexter man dead and a Bloomfield woman seriously injured. The accident occurred when the man's vehicle crossed the center line on County Road 413.

Standard Democrat

DEXTER, Mo. — A Dexter man was killed and a Bloomfield, Missouri, woman seriously injured in a head-on crash Thursday, Jan. 16 in Stoddard County.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at 12:26 p.m. on county road 413, about two miles north of Dexter, as the northbound vehicle driven by a 27-year-old man from Dexter crossed the center of the road and struck the southbound vehicle driven by a 57-year-old woman from Bloomfield head on. She was flown to a hospital in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

The Dexter man was transported to Southeast Health of Stoddard County in Dexter, where he was pronounced dead at 9:22 p.m. by a physician on staff.

Advertisement
Related
NewsFeb. 6
Heartwarming community support emerges as East Prairie busin...
NewsFeb. 6
Sikeston pals have a ‘Super’ interest in Sunday’s BIG game
NewsFeb. 6
Man arrested after brief standoff in Sikeston
NewsFeb. 5
Dexter School District under scrutiny: Parents allege inappr...
Related
Missouri roadway fatalities continue to trend downward
NewsFeb. 5
Missouri roadway fatalities continue to trend downward
Sikeston City Council approves new waste management contract and terminates TIF district
NewsFeb. 5
Sikeston City Council approves new waste management contract and terminates TIF district
Ware, Lane will face off in April election
NewsFeb. 5
Ware, Lane will face off in April election
Morehouse resident charged with drug possession and weapon offenses after roadblock incident
NewsFeb. 4
Morehouse resident charged with drug possession and weapon offenses after roadblock incident
Sikeston OAKS Senior Menu, Feb. 3-7
NewsFeb. 4
Sikeston OAKS Senior Menu, Feb. 3-7
Trump and Netanyahu meet as internal pressure to end truce mounts for Israeli prime minister
NewsFeb. 4
Trump and Netanyahu meet as internal pressure to end truce mounts for Israeli prime minister
Senate committee advances Robert F. Kennedy Jr. nomination to be health secretary
NewsFeb. 4
Senate committee advances Robert F. Kennedy Jr. nomination to be health secretary
Oran Junior High, High School second quarter honor roll students announced
NewsFeb. 3
Oran Junior High, High School second quarter honor roll students announced
Advertisement
Links
SitemapTermsPrivacy