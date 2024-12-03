SIKESTON — The new Neighbors Resource Center for the Unsheltered in Sikeston is a beehive of activity.

According to Joel Evans, president and CEO of Delta Area Ecnoomic Opportunity Corp., or DAEOC, within hours of the Center's recent ribbon cutting, a community family lost everything in a fire and became its first Neighbors.

“The facility isn't what you might picture when you first think of a homeless shelter,” Evans said.

It is 12 individual units (eight studio apartment-like suites and four two-bedroom units) each with their own kitchenette and bathroom where families can remain together for their stay of up to 90 days while they work with DAEOC. Neighbors staff to help them move toward stable housing and self-sufficiency.

With much of the furniture, supplies and appliances from the previous shelter site destroyed by floodwater over a year ago, DAEOC sent out a request to the community for assistance in preparing the new spaces. The Neighbors Adopt-A-Room program relies on donations of $5,000 to furnish each unit.

To date, five of the units have been adopted and are now occupied by families seeking assistance, Evans said. The employees of DAEOC donated the first $5,000-gift while Sides Construction of Jackson and Sikeston’s Warming Center adopted the next two units.

St. Francis Xavier Catholic Parish and St. Francis Xavier Catholic School stepped up recently to adopt the next two units, Evans said. Through a second collection at weekend Mass, parishioners raised the funds necessary to adopt the two units. The money provided seating, beds and bedding, a refrigerator, stove, microwave, dining furniture, a TV, bath linens and cookware.

A permanent plaque will commemorate the gift in each of the sponsored rooms. Seven rooms remain for organizations, businesses or families interested in adopting a room or pooling resources with others to adopt a room.

“The overwhelming generosity of these donors has made it possible for us to prepare a warm and welcoming space for families finding themselves in crisis,” Evans said.

Individuals, businesses or groups interested in adopting a room or contributing toward the adoption of a room or to learn more about the center, contact Evans by email at jevans@daeoc.com or call 573-931-8400, extension 115.