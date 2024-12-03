MILAN, Tenn. — Sikeston native Suzy Escue is making a significant impact in Tennessee by serving her school community.

Escue, who is a 1994 graduate of Sikeston High school, currently serves as a substitute teacher in Milan where she was recently honored as a “Community Champion,” an honor given to individuals who positively influence their community, in partnership with Leaders Credit Union, a local bank.

“They take nominations for someone who does something in their community, and once a month, someone is picked to be the Community Champion,” Escue said.

As part of her community efforts, Escue oversees the Adopt-A-Teacher program in the Milan Special School District. Each year, before the school year begins, every faculty and staff member receives a gift through this initiative.

Escue said it’s a one-time event conducted in July before the teachers go back to school.

Community members will “adopt” a teacher or staff member, and on adoption day, a group delivers the gifts to each school and the central office.

“This all started in 2020; it was actually a friend of mine that started it; she wanted to do something for the teachers here,” Escue said. “We did it together for the first couple of years, and then she got a job at the high school, so I took it over after that.”

The program includes not just teachers but everyone in the school district.

“Teachers, office staff, janitors, cafeteria workers, assistant principals, bus drivers, substitutes, bus monitors, coaches and just everybody,” Escue said. “It ends up being around 400 people.”

In June, Escue said she receives a list of staff members. The district has three schools, and in July, she creates a private Facebook group with a list of every staff member and rules for adopting a teacher. She then collects the gifts and sets up drop-off dates.

Adoption day occurs just a few days before school resumes. Escue said she keeps the Facebook group private to ensure the staff doesn’t know who is giving them a gift, maintaining the element of surprise.

“The goal is to not leave anybody out because if anybody gets left out, the whole project will flop,” Escue said.

According to Escue, it typically takes about two weeks for all 400-plus staff members in the Milan Special School District to be adopted. People can adopt as many staff members as they wish each year.

“The gifts vary for each person,” Escue said. “Adoption day is like Christmas morning for them, and they get so excited. They don’t know yet who adopted them, and they don’t know what they are going to get, and that’s the fun part about it.”

There is no spending limit for adopting a teacher, but the minimum is $25. Escue said she is passionate about the program and enjoys doing it every year.

“They are teaching our future, and that’s an important role that they have in the community,” Escue said.

Escue said it’s important to show appreciation to those working in the school district.

Escue credited her parents, Annie Matthews and Scott (Karen) Matthews of Sikeston, for being the reason she is community-minded.

“My parents were always very community-minded, and they gave back a lot to the community and still do,” Escue said. “It’s how I was raised.”

Escue said she would love to see other school districts, including Sikeston, do a similar program.

“I think this would be a great thing for Sikeston to do in their school district,” Escue said.

Escue said she is willing to assist anyone interested in starting the Adopt-A-Teacher program in Sikeston.