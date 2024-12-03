All sections
February 12, 2025

How Sikeston's fire department climbed the ranks with a new ISO rating

Sikeston's Fire Division has improved its ISO rating from 4 to 3, potentially lowering insurance rates for residents. This achievement places them among a select group of high-rated departments nationwide.

SIKESTON — Sikeston Department of Public Safety’s Fire Division recently learned that their ISO rating has improved from a 4 to a 3, an improvement that could help citizen’s insurance rates decrease.

The New Jersey-based Insurance Services Office Inc. (ISO) sets the criteria for fire departments in the United States. The ISO’s Public Protection Classification (PPC) ratings range from 1 to 10, with one being the highest and 10 the lowest.

Only a small percentage of departments are rated 3 or better, with most of those being departments in larger cities with much more resources. However, Sikeston is now one of 3,826 departments nationwide receiving the 3 rating.

“It’s a really good rating for around here,” said Sikeston DPS Capt. Zak Haskin.

According to ISO, they collect information on about 40,000 fire departments in the U.S. and only 498 have an ISO rating of 1 and 2,004 have an ISO rating of 2.

Haskin added the process is done every three to five years where ISO will collect information on municipal fire-protection efforts in communities throughout the United States. Four main areas are looked at for the ISO PPC program, including equipment, apparatus, manpower and training. He said BMU played a good part in the process as water supply was looked at as well.

Community risk reduction is another area that is scrutinized, which Haskin said is things Sikeston DPS takes part in like Fire Prevention Week.

“We do a good job at that,” Haskin said.

Out of a possible 105.5 credits available, Sikeston scored 70.36.

Haskin said the training tower and burn facility Sikeston DPS officers use to train on helped to secure the 3 rating.

ISO ratings are recognized by most insurance companies, with better ratings often resulting in lower premiums. Haskin said the better rating will also have a domino effect and help neighboring communities as well.

While Sikeston is at a 3, they hope to continue to improve the number.

“We’re always working toward getting better,” Haskin said, adding that a new fire truck which will be added before the next ISO check will be a benefit.

