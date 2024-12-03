SIKESTON — Sikeston author Jeff Williams shared information about his new faith-based thriller, “Intercession: The Traveler and the Hookman” during Inside the Story with Jeff Williams hosted by Jason Davis Saturday, Jan. 18 at Tanner Street Church Cafe in Sikeston.

Williams, a retired educator, is the author of nine published short stories. During the interactive session, participants had the opportunity for a question-and-answer session with Williams, learn about the writing process Williams uses and hear him share steps and ideas that lead to having a book published.