All sections
NewsJanuary 22, 2025

Inside the Story with Jeff Williams

Sikeston author Jeff Williams discusses his new faith-based thriller "Intercession" and shares insights into his writing process at an interactive event hosted by Jason Davis at Tanner Street Church Cafe.

story image illustation
Rod Anderson/Standard Democrat
story image illustation
Rod Anderson/Standard Democrat

SIKESTON — Sikeston author Jeff Williams shared information about his new faith-based thriller, “Intercession: The Traveler and the Hookman” during Inside the Story with Jeff Williams hosted by Jason Davis Saturday, Jan. 18 at Tanner Street Church Cafe in Sikeston.

Williams, a retired educator, is the author of nine published short stories. During the interactive session, participants had the opportunity for a question-and-answer session with Williams, learn about the writing process Williams uses and hear him share steps and ideas that lead to having a book published.

