DEXTER, Mo. — Following a law enforcement investigation, recent allegations of misconduct involving a student against the principal and assistant principal of Dexter Middle School have been found to be false, according to a statement provided by Stoddard County Prosecuting Attorney Sawyer Smith.

The accusing party has since recanted the statements, Smith said in a statement released via social media late Friday, Feb. 7.

On Jan. 29, a complaint was filed with the Dexter Police Department alleging inappropriate/unlawful behavior, potentially of a sexual nature, between a student and the two administrators. The Dexter Police Department immediately contacted the Stoddard County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Smith said. Capt. Cory Mills of the Dexter Police Department was assigned as the primary investigator, with assistance from investigator Justin Allen of the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

The investigation concluded with the accusing party recanting the allegations on Feb. 6, according to the release.

The allegations were not only reported to law enforcement but also published on social media platforms. The allegations and resulting responses from the community were reported in the Daily American Republic and Dexter Statesman.

Smith’s office stated it is in the public interest to inform citizens that the allegations are false and that no further action will be taken by law enforcement. The case is closed, he said.

Smith expressed gratitude to Mills for his thorough investigation, which he said led to the retraction of the accusations and the clearing of the two individuals.

The release stated the purpose of the announcement is to provide transparency, explain law enforcement action, serve legitimate law enforcement interests and protect the integrity of local law enforcement and the justice system, with no intention of heightening public condemnation of any person.

Multiple attempts by DAR/Statesman staff to contact the Dexter Police Department and Dexter School District were unsuccessful.