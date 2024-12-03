All sections
NewsJanuary 29, 2025

Investigation concludes fatal shooting of Charleston woman was an accident

An investigation has ruled the fatal shooting of 18-year-old Abria T. Mackins in Charleston, Mo., as accidental. Authorities found no foul play involved in the self-inflicted gunshot incident.

CHARLESTON, Mo. — Following an investigation, a Charleston woman’s fatal gunshot wound has been ruled as accidental.

At 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, Charleston Department of Public Safety was notified of a person who had been shot at 307 S. Locust St. in Charleston, according to Charleston DPS Director Robert E. Hearnes.

“Responding officers found a deceased female in the rear of the residence,” Hearnes said.

The victim was later identified as 18-year-old Abria T. Mackins of Charleston.

“Our agency began an investigation into the death,” Hearnes said. “We were assisted in this investigation by the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office and the Missouri State Highway Patrol. This investigation has determined that Abria Mackins was killed by a self-inflicted gunshot wound that was accidental in nature. There is no foul play suspected.”

Further information was unavailable.

