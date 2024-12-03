All sections
NewsJanuary 30, 2025

Smoke inhalation confirmed as cause of death in Portageville house fire

Andrew Lane, 54, died from smoke inhalation in a Portageville house fire. Firefighters faced extreme conditions, calling for mutual aid to control the blaze. The cause is under investigation.

Standard Democrat

PORTAGEVILLE, Mo. — The victim in a fatal fire died from smoke inhalation.

An autopsy completed Thursday determine Andrew Lane, 54, of Portageville, died from smoke inhalation. Lane’s body was found by firefighters battling a residential fire Tuesday, Jan. 28.

The Missouri State Fire Marshal’s office is continuing its investigation into the cause of the blaze, according to Portageville Fire Chief George DeLisle.

According to the Portageville Fire Department, at 12:30 p.m. Jan. 28, they were dispatched to a single-story residential fire in the 1000 block of DeLisle Avenue. Upon arrival of Engine 1 and Tanker 15, heavy smoke was showing at the residence.

Firefighters worked to try to gain entry into the home but were met with extreme conditions at the time which prevented them from entering, according to a news release.

Mutual aid was called in from New Madrid and Hayti as firefighters sought to control the fire to keep it from spreading to nearby homes. Fire personnel were then able to gain access to the home and located Lane’s body.

The Caruthersville Fire Department also provided assistance in battling the blaze.

Fire personnel remained at the scene until 9 p.m.

The Portageville Fire Department expressed its condolences to the family and their thanks to the New Madrid, Hayti and Caruthersville Fire Departments, the Portageville Police Department, the New Madrid County Sheriff’s Department and the New Madrid County Ambulance District for their assistance.

