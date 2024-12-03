All sections
NewsJanuary 21, 2025

Investigation underway after man with gunshot wound stops at patrol office

A man with a gunshot wound sought help at a Highway Patrol office in Sikeston, Missouri. The incident, occurring on Interstate 57 near Bertrand, Missouri, is under investigation. The victim was airlifted to a hospital for treatment.

Standard Democrat

SIKESTON — A man who received a gunshot wound in Mississippi County was flown to a hospital for treatment after stopping at the Highway Patrol’s satellite office late Monday, Jan. 20 in Sikeston.

Around 9 p.m. Monday, a trooper made contact with a 39-year-old male who was sitting in a vehicle at the Patrol’s Troop E zone office on Keystone Drive in Sikeston. The man had sustained a gunshot wound to his upper back between his shoulder blades, according to Sgt. Clark Parrott, public information officer for the Patrol’s Troop E.

“Missouri State Highway Patrol officers determined the incident occurred on southbound Interstate 57, approximately two miles south of Bertrand,” Parrott said.

The man was transported by Air Evac to St. Louis University Hospital.

Parrott said the investigation is ongoing.

