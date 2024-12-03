On Friday, Feb. 7, New Madrid County Sheriff Department investigators joined the Pemiscot County Sheriff’s Office as they worked to recover a submerged vehicle from Wolf Bayou in northern Pemiscot County. New Madrid County officials had hoped the vehicle would be a potential lead in the Barbara Stoffer missing person case. Recovery crews, along with the assistance of the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s dive team, were able to recover the vehicle, which was not a match to Stoffer’s green Volvo. Stoffer was last seen driving her vehicle on Aug. 13, 2013. “Though the Stoffer case is over twelve years old, it is still a top priority and any new lead will be thoroughly investigated,” said New Madrid County Joey Higgerson.