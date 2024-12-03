All sections
NewsFebruary 14, 2025

Investigators recover vehicle from Wolf Bayou, but it’s not the missing link in Stoffer case

Investigators recovered a submerged vehicle from Wolf Bayou, hoping it might be linked to the Barbara Stoffer case. However, the vehicle did not match Stoffer's. The case remains a priority for authorities.

story image illustation
New Madrid County Sheriff’s Department Photo

On Friday, Feb. 7, New Madrid County Sheriff Department investigators joined the Pemiscot County Sheriff’s Office as they worked to recover a submerged vehicle from Wolf Bayou in northern Pemiscot County. New Madrid County officials had hoped the vehicle would be a potential lead in the Barbara Stoffer missing person case. Recovery crews, along with the assistance of the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s dive team, were able to recover the vehicle, which was not a match to Stoffer’s green Volvo. Stoffer was last seen driving her vehicle on Aug. 13, 2013. “Though the Stoffer case is over twelve years old, it is still a top priority and any new lead will be thoroughly investigated,” said New Madrid County Joey Higgerson.

Advertisement
Related
NewsFeb. 14
Anti-Littering Poster Contest winners announced
NewsFeb. 14
Sikeston's First Midwest Bank to unveil fresh look by summer
NewsFeb. 14
Amazon's first southeast Missouri facility set to open in Sc...
NewsFeb. 14
Wildlife vs. welfare: The complex case of Springtrap the rac...
Related
Valentine's Day through the eyes of first graders: gifts, love and heartfelt crafts
NewsFeb. 14
Valentine's Day through the eyes of first graders: gifts, love and heartfelt crafts
How Sikeston's fire department climbed the ranks with a new ISO rating
NewsFeb. 12
How Sikeston's fire department climbed the ranks with a new ISO rating
Discover black heritage through songs, skits and more at Cornerstone Baptist's annual event
NewsFeb. 12
Discover black heritage through songs, skits and more at Cornerstone Baptist's annual event
Major renovations underway at Scott County's historic courthouse and campus
NewsFeb. 12
Major renovations underway at Scott County's historic courthouse and campus
Sikeston and Scott County lead in securing funds for drainage and street repairs
NewsFeb. 11
Sikeston and Scott County lead in securing funds for drainage and street repairs
Sikeston invests in cutting-edge biometric tech to boost public safety
NewsFeb. 11
Sikeston invests in cutting-edge biometric tech to boost public safety
Leon Lamb files plea of not guilty at arraignment hearing regarding Mischelle Lawless murder
NewsFeb. 11
Leon Lamb files plea of not guilty at arraignment hearing regarding Mischelle Lawless murder
Former teacher's aide files guilty plea in criminal case involving sexual contact with student
NewsFeb. 11
Former teacher's aide files guilty plea in criminal case involving sexual contact with student
Advertisement
Links
SitemapTermsPrivacy