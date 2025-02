Sikeston Kindergarten and Early Childhood Center has named its Preschool Pups of the Month for January. Pictured are front row from left: Dy’Kyrie Barnhill, Alexis Shepard, Gabe Renteria, Jayce Baker, Weslynn McDermott and Cate Kiefner; and back row: Brentlee Vollrath, D’Layshia White, Amyrah Horton, Liam Griswell, Brielle Wright and Abrielle Wright.