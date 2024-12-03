JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. —Gov. Mike Kehoe announced on Tuesday, Jan. 14 the appointment of Sarah Willson as director of Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, or DHSS.Willson will assume the role of DHSS Director effective Feb. 14 and awaits Missouri Senate confirmation.

“I am proud to have Sarah join my Cabinet as a key leader in our efforts to improve the health of Missourians across the state,” said Kehoe. “Sarah’s background as a healthcare professional brings a deep understanding of the critical issues facing our healthcare systems today. I look forward to working together to strengthen the systems that support public health and well-being of all Missourians.”

Willson has served as vice president of Clinical and Regulatory Affairs for the Missouri Hospital Association, or MHA, since 2016. In that role, she provided clinical and regulatory guidance to over 140 hospitals across the state, serving as a key expert on licensing, survey processes and compliance for acute care, critical access, long-term care, rehabilitation, and psychiatric facilities. She also collaborated with lawmakers to develop healthcare legislation at both the state and federal levels.

“I am truly humbled at the opportunity to serve the people of Missouri in the Kehoe Administration,” said Willson. “As a nurse and a small business owner, I understand the impact of health and regulation from a personal and public perspective. I look forward to collaborating with stakeholders to ensure the departments programs and services help all Missourians live healthy and safe lives.”

Prior to MHA, Willson held leadership roles with Compassus Hospice and Palliative Care, where she oversaw operations in multiple states, and at Capital Region Medical Center, directing patient care services across several departments. Her work has focused on advancing quality care, developing efficiencies, and improving outcomes for patients.

Willson earned her Master of Business Administration in health management from William Woods University and a Bachelor of Science in nursing from the University of Missouri-Columbia. She is a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives and has been recognized with several awards throughout her career.