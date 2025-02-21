JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Gov. Mike Kehoe signed on Tuesday, Feb. 18 Executive Order 25-18, directing all Missouri state agencies to eliminate Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives and ensure compliance with the constitutional principle of equal protection under the law. The order bars the use of state funds for DEI and prevents agencies from considering DEI in their hiring decisions.

“Missourians deserve a government that treats all individuals equally, without preferential treatment or discrimination based on immutable characteristics,” said Kehoe. “Our state agencies must operate under a framework that ensures fairness, equal opportunity, and merit-based decision-making. This order reaffirms Missouri’s commitment to a constitutional, color-blind approach that serves all citizens fairly.”

The executive order includes the following key directives:

Equal Protection of All People: State agencies must uphold the constitutional principle of equal treatment under the law;

Elimination of Public Funds for DEI: State agencies are barred from using public funds for DEI-related positions, organizational structures, policies, procedures, practices, activities, training, programs, or contracts;

Prohibition on Considering DEI in State Hiring Decisions: Agencies are prohibited from considering DEI factors in hiring decisions; and

Compliance Review: Agencies must conduct a comprehensive review of existing contracts, programs, and policies within 90 days to ensure full compliance with the directive.

While this order directs the removal of DEI-based programs, it does not apply to any requirements in federal or state statute that uphold the rights and freedoms of Missouri citizens. State agencies will continue to enforce all laws that prohibit discrimination and ensure fairness for all citizens.