All sections
NewsJanuary 16, 2025

Kehoe orders flags to fly at full-staff in honor of Inauguration Day

Missouri Gov. Mike Kehoe orders flags at full-staff on Jan. 20 for Inauguration Day, honoring the democratic transition as Donald J. Trump becomes the 47th U.S. President, despite ongoing tributes to Jimmy Carter.

story image illustation
AI Generated Image

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. —In an act of respect and patriotism, Gov. Mike Kehoe signed on Wednesday, Jan. 15 Executive Order 25-09, ordering U.S. and Missouri flags to be flown at full-staff on Monday, Jan. 20 at all state buildings and grounds in honor of Inauguration Day.

This directive aligns with federal statute, which states that flags should be prominently displayed during specific occasions, especially for the inauguration of a U.S. President.

“While Missouri continues to mourn the passing of former President Jimmy Carter and remembers his remarkable legacy of service to our nation by displaying our flags at half-staff, we will also celebrate the promise of a new chapter for our country and the opportunities that lie ahead,” Kehoe said. “To commemorate the democratic transition of power, I have directed all flags to be raised to full-staff for the inauguration of the 47th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump.”

