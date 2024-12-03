Celebrating young achievers: Sikeston's December kindergarten stars

Sikeston Kindergarten and Early Childhood Center has named its kindergarten pups of the month for December. Pictured are front row, from left: Garrett McDermott, Paisley Fraizer, Deshaila Aldridge, Marcelo Lara, Dizha Baker, Collin Carnell, Rhett Leible, Paisley Gremard, Lucas Nice, Zuri Covington and George Angeletopoulos; and back row: Camryn Robinson, Rhyder Davis, CG Dean, Jayleigh Stanback, Tasir Nelson, Charley Suggs, Mariana Flores, Lorelei Haynes, Abel Russell, Karleigh Kevitt, Ramsey Jones, Nolan Wilkerson and Willow Rysdam.