NewsJanuary 13, 2025

Celebrating young achievers: Sikeston's December kindergarten stars

Sikeston Kindergarten and Early Childhood Center announces its December "Kindergarten Pups of the Month," featuring standout students recognized for their achievements and contributions.

Sikeston Kindergarten and Early Childhood Center has named its kindergarten pups of the month for December. Pictured are front row, from left: Garrett McDermott, Paisley Fraizer, Deshaila Aldridge, Marcelo Lara, Dizha Baker, Collin Carnell, Rhett Leible, Paisley Gremard, Lucas Nice, Zuri Covington and George Angeletopoulos; and back row: Camryn Robinson, Rhyder Davis, CG Dean, Jayleigh Stanback, Tasir Nelson, Charley Suggs, Mariana Flores, Lorelei Haynes, Abel Russell, Karleigh Kevitt, Ramsey Jones, Nolan Wilkerson and Willow Rysdam.

