JACKSON, Mo. – Southeast Missouri Network Against Sexual Violence, or SEMO-NASV, is excited to announce the appointment of Alix Gasser as their new Executive Director, effective March 1.

Gasser succeeds Kendra Eads, who is transitioning to a Senior Director position with Zero Abuse Project, a national child abuse prevention organization, after 18 years of dedicated service to SEMO-NASV; nine as executive director.

Gasser brings 15 years of experience in the nonprofit sector to the position and has served as SEMO-NASV’s Development Director since 2021. With a strong track record in fundraising, community engagement, and nonprofit marketing and management, she is well-positioned to lead SEMO-NASV into its next chapter, continuing its mission of providing resources and support to sexual violence survivors in southeast Missouri.

“I am honored to be stepping up as executive director at Southeast Missouri Network Against Sexual Violence,” said Gasser. “I look forward to continuing to work alongside our talented team and committed community of supporters to further our impact and create lasting change. You won’t find a more dedicated and passionate set of individuals.”

Eads shared, “It has been a privilege to lead SEMO-NASV for the past nine years. Most of my career has been at SEMO-NASV, starting as an intern in 2004 and working as an advocate and forensic interviewer before becoming executive director. I am so proud of all we have accomplished in my time with the agency. I am confident that Alix will ensure that the organization continues to thrive and do everything that she can to support survivors in our community.”

The board of directors at SEMO-NASV expressed their gratitude for Kendra’s leadership, noting her significant achievements including receiving the BBB Torch Award for Ethics in 2023, expanding The Green Bear Project prevention education program to include junior high and high school programming, moving SEMO-NASV to their expanded location in Jackson, Missouri, and opening a satellite office in New Madrid, Missouri, creating the Green Bear Junction exhibit at Discovery Playhouse, being named Zonta Club of Cape Girardeau’s Woman of Achievement in 2023, and a 2018 B Magazine Newsmaker, among her many accomplishments while at the agency. They are equally enthusiastic about the future of the agency with Gasser at the helm.

“Gasser has a deep understanding of the challenges and opportunities in our field, and we believe her vision and leadership will enable SEMO-NASV to continue making a meaningful difference,” said Phillip Heimbecker, Board President of SEMO-NASV. “We look forward to seeing the growth and impact of the organization in the years ahead.”

Southeast Missouri Network Against Sexual Violence remains committed to being an advocate for those affected by sexual trauma through the coordination of community services to provide professional, compassionate and timely interventions and education, and the leadership transition marks an exciting new chapter in its ongoing efforts to provide resources to survivors and prevention education through The Green Bear Project.

For more information about Southeast Missouri Network Against Sexual Violence and its work, please visit www.semonasv.org or call (573) 332-1900. If you have or are experiencing sexual violence, you can call SEMO-NASV’s 24-hour crisis hotline at (877) 820-6278.

Those who’d like to see the Green Bear Project offered at their school should contact Leasa Stone at lstone@semonasv.org. For more information about The Green Bear Program or to support the program, please visit www.greenbearmo.org.