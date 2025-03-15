Saturday, March 15
News
March 15, 2025
Live video updates from Daily American Republic newspaper about tornado damage in Poplar Bluff
A mobile home park, college dorm, elementary school, church, businesses are among structures hit by the tornado.
Daily American Republic reporter Joe McGraw outlines destruction at New Covenant Fellowship in Poplar Bluff Missouri. Reports were live streamed March 15, 2025.
Daily American Republic
For live video from Daily American Republic, visit:
https://www.facebook.com/dailyamericanrepublic
