NewsMarch 15, 2025

Live video updates from Daily American Republic newspaper about tornado damage in Poplar Bluff

A mobile home park, college dorm, elementary school, church, businesses are among structures hit by the tornado.

Daily American Republic reporter Joe McGraw outlines destruction at New Covenant Fellowship in Poplar Bluff Missouri. Reports were live streamed March 15, 2025.
Daily American Republic
Daily American Republic
Daily American Republic
Daily American Republic

For live video from Daily American Republic, visit: https://www.facebook.com/dailyamericanrepublic

