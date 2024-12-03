Lloyd F. Smith’s retirement mantra: Giving back through action, faith

For Sikeston resident Lloyd F. Smith, life revolves around three vital pillars.

Seems simple enough, but for those who know Smith, those messages — those phone calls, that time on the various boards for which he served as currently serves — can mean the world of difference.

“When I first retired, I made a commitment to myself that I was going to try and use the skills I had over the years, to try to give back to the community [in which] I lived and worked,” Smith said. “I made myself a resolution: Try to do something spiritual every day. Try to do something physical every day; and try to do something for somebody else every day. That has been my mantra.”

And that mantra has remained unchanged for Smith, whose selfless acts and way-of-life have been as constant as federal taxes.

A 1973 Southeast Missouri State University graduate, Smith logged thousands upon thousands of miles and hours on the road throughout his insurance administration and political career — most notably serving as chief of staff to both the late Reps. Jo Ann Emerson and Bill Emerson, totaling 28 years of service to Missouri’s Eighth Congressional District.

In 2013, Smith, who served as the executive director of the Missouri Republican Party from 2009-2013, was not named to Congress, which altered his plans.

Public relations. Insurance. Politics. Smith has rounded many bases throughout his career, and that busy lifestyle was a relatively seamless transition to retirement for the SEMO graduate.

“When I graduated, I couldn’t find one of those college-educated job,” Smith said with a chuckle. “So, I roofed houses in Cape. My first job with Farm Bureau Insurance was in Warrensburg, where I covered 19 counties. It wasn’t the insurance side; it was the organizational side.”

Smith eventually relocated back to the Bootheel, still working for Farm Bureau.

Little did he know, bigger career opportunities would be calling.

“I moved to Sikeston and did the same thing, working for Farm Bureau, organizing different county Farm Bureaus, working with them on different legislative efforts and things like that,” Smith said.

Prior to leaving the company, Smith dipped his toes into the insurance side of the company before going to work for state representative Bill Emerson in 1981.

“I went on his staff as an agriculture person, basically. A liaison for farmers and all of the farm groups,” Smith said.

Smith held court in the position for two years prior to accepting a management opportunity in Washington, Missouri.

“I kept my family here. I never moved to Washington. I was gone a lot. My wife says that it why we have been married for 52 years,” Smith said of his wife, Marlys Smith who is a retired teacher.

Smith was instrumental is the state representative’s campaigns, before heading up Jo Ann’s staff.

“I did 1986, ’88, ’90, ’92 campaigns,” Smith said. “Bill died in 1996, and I ran Jo Ann’s campaign in 1996. And then went back on her staff in 1996 until 2009.”

The political drive has been an interest since his prep days at East Prairie, Missouri. Case in point that Smith never deviates from upbringing.

“I have always had an interest in politics, but I never ran for anything,” Smith said.

Smith has served and currently serves on a plethora of boards: Board of Governors for Southeast Missouri State University (vice president since 2020); board member for Southeast Missouri Regional Port Authority in Scott City; former YMCA of Southeast Missouri chair; Lions Club of Sikeston; Missouri Delta Medical Center board; and board member for Sikeston Veterans Park, Sikeston United Way; St. John’s Levee and Drainage District and former chairman of the First Christian Church (Sikeston), to name a few.

Again, a busy schedule is what suits Smith, hence his involvement with six boards.

“When you travel as much as I did, you really couldn’t be on boards. I traveled all of the time,” he said.

Smith spent nine years on the YMCA board. During one term, Smith served as chairman.

“The one that took the most time was the Port Authority of Scott City,” Smith said.

Constant movement and brain activity — whether reading history books or his countless hours serving others — Smith said one outreach is closest to his heart.

Filling his spiritual outreach tops Smith’s list.

“Above and beyond all of that, I do a lot of volunteer work with the First Christian Church here,” he said. “I was chairman of the elders, chairman of the property, chairman of the board. And I would preach three or four times per year. That is part of my spiritual outreach, teaching Sunday school and preaching,” Smith said.

Now, Smith spends his time with the East Prairie First Christian Church.

“A friend of mine is the preacher, and he asked me to come over. Me and my wife have been going over there for about two and a half years, and I have preached over there a couple of times,” Smith said.

As 2024 came to a close, Smith added two more pillars to his life: to read more and watch fewer newscasts.

For Smith, it is all in a day’s work, living an ageless lifestyle.