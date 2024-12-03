SIKESTON — Local FFA chapters are celebrating National FFA Week.

Every year, many schools across the nation mark the occasion with special activities and events.

However, on behalf of more than 27,000 members of the Missouri FFA, Gov. Mike Kehoe proclaimed Feb. 15-22 to be National FFA Week in Missouri. Kehoe drove a tractor to the Capitol in honor of the FFA tradition of students driving their tractor to school during National FFA Week.

The goal of National FFA Week is to spread awareness about the significance of agriculture in today’s society, and FFA members from local schools this week are participating.

Taylor Ingham, FFA adviser at Kelly High School, shared what the school’s FFA chapter is doing.

Students were out of school for Presidents’ Day on Monday, Feb. 19 but Tuesday the FFA students will celebrate “Truck Day” where students wore different brands of colors for the different brands of trucks. Wednesday is dress up like Joe Dirt or Redneck Day. Thursday is Camo Day, and Friday is wear FFA colors day, which are blue and corn gold.

“We also on Wednesday will have a cornhole tournament for the members in our school community,” Ingham said. “Students and teachers are welcomed to join.”

Rylyn Small, East Prairie FFA adviser, said their FFA has a lot planned for this week.

“Sunday morning we went to Elm Street Baptist Church together and went to China Buffet in Sikeston to feed the kids and then we had a lock-in with Sikeston FFA students,” Small said.

Tuesday night will be a game night at Buffalo Wild Wings in Sikeston, Wednesday the students will do a teachers and staff breakfast, Thursday night will be the area cornhole tournament up at Oak Ridge, and Friday will be the student FFA barbecue during the students lunch hour.

“Through out the week we are having other activities as well,” Small said. “We are having a community service project.”

Sikeston FFA adviser Nick Nordwald said his FFA students also attended church Sunday morning at Discover Life Church in Sikeston and went to the lock-in event Sunday night with East Prairie.

“This week we are having breakfast delivered to the teachers and participating in the are cornhole tournament on Wednesday,” Nordwald said. “Friday we will also have a student meal for FFA members for lunch.”

Nordwald said this following Tuesday the students are going to pack meals for the needy.

“We will be packing 500 meals and have them delivered to the local food bank,” Nordwald said.