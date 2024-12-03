All sections
NewsJanuary 27, 2025

Local residents named to university honor lists

Local students Catherine Hester, Jonathan Hill, and Hayden Odell earn spots on prestigious university honor lists for Fall 2024, recognizing their academic achievements at Union University and Northwest Mississippi Community College.

Union University

JACKSON, Tenn. — Catherine Hester of Sikeston, Missouri, was one of 383 students have been named to the Union University Dean’s List for the fall 2024 semester.

The Dean’s List includes full-time students who achieve a 3.5 grade point average on a four-point scale.

Northwest Mississippi

Community College

SENATOBIA, Miss. — Jonathan Hill of New Madrid is on Northwest Mississippi Community College’s Vice President’s List for Fall 2024.

This list was released by college officials. It includes full-time students who completed the semester with a grade point average of 3.5 to 3.74.

Hayden Odell of Dexter is on President’s List for the Fall 2024 semester at Northwest Mississippi Community College. The list was released by college officials. Those included on this list are full-time students who completed the semester with a grade point average of 3.75 to 4.0.

Advertisement
Related
NewsFeb. 6
Heartwarming community support emerges as East Prairie busin...
NewsFeb. 6
Sikeston pals have a ‘Super’ interest in Sunday’s BIG game
NewsFeb. 6
Man arrested after brief standoff in Sikeston
NewsFeb. 5
Dexter School District under scrutiny: Parents allege inappr...
Related
Missouri roadway fatalities continue to trend downward
NewsFeb. 5
Missouri roadway fatalities continue to trend downward
Sikeston City Council approves new waste management contract and terminates TIF district
NewsFeb. 5
Sikeston City Council approves new waste management contract and terminates TIF district
Ware, Lane will face off in April election
NewsFeb. 5
Ware, Lane will face off in April election
Morehouse resident charged with drug possession and weapon offenses after roadblock incident
NewsFeb. 4
Morehouse resident charged with drug possession and weapon offenses after roadblock incident
Sikeston OAKS Senior Menu, Feb. 3-7
NewsFeb. 4
Sikeston OAKS Senior Menu, Feb. 3-7
Trump and Netanyahu meet as internal pressure to end truce mounts for Israeli prime minister
NewsFeb. 4
Trump and Netanyahu meet as internal pressure to end truce mounts for Israeli prime minister
Senate committee advances Robert F. Kennedy Jr. nomination to be health secretary
NewsFeb. 4
Senate committee advances Robert F. Kennedy Jr. nomination to be health secretary
Oran Junior High, High School second quarter honor roll students announced
NewsFeb. 3
Oran Junior High, High School second quarter honor roll students announced
Advertisement
Links
SitemapTermsPrivacy