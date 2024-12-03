Local residents named to university honor lists

Union University

JACKSON, Tenn. — Catherine Hester of Sikeston, Missouri, was one of 383 students have been named to the Union University Dean’s List for the fall 2024 semester.

The Dean’s List includes full-time students who achieve a 3.5 grade point average on a four-point scale.

Northwest Mississippi

Community College

SENATOBIA, Miss. — Jonathan Hill of New Madrid is on Northwest Mississippi Community College’s Vice President’s List for Fall 2024.

This list was released by college officials. It includes full-time students who completed the semester with a grade point average of 3.5 to 3.74.

Hayden Odell of Dexter is on President’s List for the Fall 2024 semester at Northwest Mississippi Community College. The list was released by college officials. Those included on this list are full-time students who completed the semester with a grade point average of 3.75 to 4.0.