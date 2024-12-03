Local school board races established for April 8 election

SIKESTON — School board races are set in several local districts for the April 8 election.

In the Sikeston R-6 School District, board members whose three-year terms expire in April are Matt Drake and Allison Cox. Filing for candidacy were Cox, Zach Fayette and Lori Caldwell. Voters in the Sikeston R-6 district will choose two of the three candidates to fill the terms when they vote on April 8.

SCOTT COUNTY

In the Scott County Central School District, voters will choose one of the two candidates to fill a one-year term on the board: incumbent Billy Kirkpatrick and Carmen Thomas. There were also two three-year terms available on the board. Filing for each three-year term were the incumbents, Travis Glueck and Alissa Harper, so an election is not needed in their races.

An election will not be needed in the Scott County R-4 “Kelly” School District as the two incumbents, Dorothy Lewer and Kris Heacox, were the only two candidates to file for the two three-year terms on the board.

Two three-year terms and two candidates also filed in the Oran R-3 School District so an election will not be needed. Terms currently held by Carrie Massey and Travis Bickings expire in April. Filing were Bickings and Blake Schlitt.

There were two positions available for three-year terms in the Kelso C-7 School District in New Hamburg, but only one candidate, James “Jim” Eftink, filed. An election will be held with an opportunity for write-in candidates. The current board members who opted not to seek re-election are Andrea Koepp and Julie Heisserer.

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY

Both Charleston R-1 Board of Education incumbents Cade Coon and Evin Burke filed for candidacy. Because there were two candidates and two three-year terms, an election will not be needed in April.

On April 8, voters in the East Prairie R-2 School District will choose two of the three candidates to fill the three-year terms on the school board: incumbent Chad Grissom, John Wayne Davis and incumbent Bryan Mainord.

NEW MADRID COUNTY

Incumbents Jenny Cope and Ryan Eddy have filed for the two three-year terms open on the New Madrid County R-1 School Board.

Voters will fill a one-year unexpired term as well as two three-year terms on the Portageville School Board. Incumbents Michael Prince and Micah Rone along with Karen S. Gowan, Maude Marie Conrad and Tiffany Jackson-Edmondson are candidates for the two three-year terms. Jon Warren, Christopher Stinnett and Towina M. Jones are seeking the one-year unexpired term.

There are four candidates vying for the two openings on the Gideon School District. Seeking the three-year terms are Scott LaMarr, Larry Wiggs. Vicky Raymond and Paul Hewitt.

Daniel Presley and Jeff White, who currently serve on the Risco School Board, are unopposed in their election bids.

When there are the same number of candidates as the number of openings on a school board, Missouri does not require the District to hold an election. Only patrons in the Portageville and Gideon School Districts will cast ballots for New Madrid County school board candidates at the April 8 election.