SIKESTON — Local schools are coming together to help raise funds for Bryson Gaspard, a 6-year-old boy from Scott County Central Elementary who was injured earlier this month after being struck by a vehicle after school.

According to Scott County Central Elementary Principal Stacey Pullen, many schools in the area have been challenging each other with fundraisers, such as having students pay $1 to wear a hat or Bryson’s favorite colors.

Kelso C-7 in New Hamburg, Advance schools, Scott County R-4 “Kelly” schools and Scott City schools have joined in the challenge so far.

The challenge began Wednesday, Jan. 15, according to Scott City Elementary Principal Keisha Panagos.

Bryson Gaspard poses for a photo Friday, Jan. 24 at Lowe’s parking lot in Sikeston. Gina Curtis/Standard Democrat

Panagos also said Scott City had partnered with Peace, Love and Energy in Cape Girardeau which reached out to do a fundraiser this week.

“They made a Bryson-themed drink with main flavors of strawberry and watermelon,” Panagos said.

The coffeehouse sold the Bryson drink on Wednesday and Thursday, and all the proceeds went directly to helping Bryson’s family with medical expenses.

Bryson, who is the son of Becky Gaspard and Joshua Gaspard, was seriously injured Jan. 13 after being struck by a vehicle while at a school bus stop near Morley, Missouri. He was flown to a St. Louis hospital for treatment and is now recovering at home.

According to Panagos, any time tragedy strikes, the rural community in Southeast Missouri always steps up to help families in need.

“Bryson’s older siblings used to come to Scott City so we really wanted to help the family,” Panagos said. “We also have brought awareness for bus safety and taken the opportunity to talk to our kids about bus safety and making sure to look both ways.”

According to Pullen, Scott County Central Elementary will also have a fundraiser on Feb. 14. The Morley Oaks will be hosting a spaghetti dinner fundraiser for Bryson and his family. Pullen said the local Morley VFW is also helping with the spaghetti dinner. The Scott County Central Braves will also host the Oran Eagles that night as well.

Pullen said when their elementary school traveled to Leopold for a basketball game last week, the Leopold Community donated at the gate from the game to the Bryson’s family.

Hurts Donut Company of Springfield, Missouri, was also at Sikeston Friday, Jan. 24. The doughnut business even made a special “Bryson-themed” donut for sale. It featured the BrysonStrong logo and was blue with a white B in the middle.

Bryson and his family were present at Lowe’s parking lot, where Hurts Donus were set up, greeting people as they bought their donuts.

Becky Gaspard, Bryson’s mother, said it was awesome to see the turnout.

“It has been just amazing seeing the community come together like this,” Gaspard said.

One hundred percent of the sales from the Bryson-themed doughnut will go to his family, and 10% of proceeds from all the other sales on Friday will also go to Bryson’s family.

Pullen said it’s incredibly heartwarming to see so many schools come together for such a meaningful cause.

“It shows how powerful community support can be, especially when everyone unites to support an individual in need like Bryson,” Pullen said. “The effort to raise money for him is not just a financial contribution, but also a display of kindness, compassion and solidarity.

Pullen continued: “We are forever grateful. The support our friends and neighbors have shown for Bryson and his family is also support for our school community.”