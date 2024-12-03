Local students named to Missouri State University’s fall dean’s list

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Each semester, students at Missouri State University who attain academic excellence are named to the dean’s list.

For undergraduate students, criteria include enrollment in at least 12 credit hours during the fall semester and at least a 3.50 grade point average (on a 4.00 scale).

More than 5,300 students were named to the fall 2024 dean’s list. These local students from Scott, New Madrid, Mississippi and Stoddard Counties, made the list:

Lilly Johnson of Charleston

Abbie Brown of Portageville

Molly Crockett of New Madrid

Aaliyah Larry of Portageville

M.J. Maddox of Portageville

Betsy Riggs of New Madrid

Mollie Roberts of Portageville

Molly Bogle of Sikeston

Kailey Couch of Sikeston

Maddie Fitchpatrick of Vanduser

Myah Herrion of Benton

Kaelyn Hunt of Sikeston

Colin Menz of Chaffee

Columbia Trout of Sikeston

Taylor Anthony of Bernie

Shelby Dawson of Dexter

Sarah Ellenburg of Bernie

Molly Fortner of Parma

Ethan Hawkins of Oran

Rosa Hester of Bloomfield

Landon Jarrell of Dexter

Cheyanne Joiner of Bloomfield

Sieara Joiner of Bloomfield

Abby Koerner of Bloomfield