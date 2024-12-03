Local students named to Missouri State University’s fall dean’s list

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Each semester, students at Missouri State University who attain academic excellence are named to the dean’s list.
For undergraduate students, criteria include enrollment in at least 12 credit hours during the fall semester and at least a 3.50 grade point average (on a 4.00 scale).
More than 5,300 students were named to the fall 2024 dean’s list. These local students from Scott, New Madrid, Mississippi and Stoddard Counties, made the list:
Lilly Johnson of Charleston
Abbie Brown of Portageville
Molly Crockett of New Madrid
Aaliyah Larry of Portageville
M.J. Maddox of Portageville
Betsy Riggs of New Madrid
Mollie Roberts of Portageville
Molly Bogle of Sikeston
Kailey Couch of Sikeston
Maddie Fitchpatrick of Vanduser
Myah Herrion of Benton
Kaelyn Hunt of Sikeston
Colin Menz of Chaffee
Columbia Trout of Sikeston
Taylor Anthony of Bernie
Shelby Dawson of Dexter
Sarah Ellenburg of Bernie
Molly Fortner of Parma
Ethan Hawkins of Oran
Rosa Hester of Bloomfield
Landon Jarrell of Dexter
Cheyanne Joiner of Bloomfield
Sieara Joiner of Bloomfield
Abby Koerner of Bloomfield