Local students named to University of Missouri’s fall dean’s list

COLUMBIA, Mo. — The University of Missouri recently named the 12,392 undergraduate students who earned a place on the fall 2024 dean’s list. This prestigious honor celebrates Tigers who demonstrate exceptional determination, drive and success in their academic endeavors.
The following students who made the list from Mississippi, New Madrid, Scott and Stoddard Counties are listed.
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY
East Prairie
Royce Walden Carter, Senior, Agr,Food & Nat Resources
Andrew Thomas Irby, Senior, Business
NEW MADRID
COUNTY
New Madrid
Amyia Jenee’ Gates, Senior, Engineering
Cherikee E Morgan, Senior, Engineering
Portageville
Castle Allen Robert Portwood, Senior, Engineering
Jessica Ann Priggel, Junior, Nursing
SCOTT COUNTY
Benton
Brock M Hulshof, Senior, Business
Molly R Shively, Senior, Education & Human Development
Kendyl Elizaabeth Stuckey, Senior, Health Sciences
Chaffee
Dalaini Bryant, Junior, Health Sciences
Kelso
Chloe Elizabeth Heisserer, Junior, Engineering
Oran
Owen William Forehand, Freshman, Engineering
Dixie Shoemaker, Freshman, Business
Scott City
Anna Grace Hennemann
Junior, Health Sciences
Drew Gavin Mcconnell
Sophomore, Engineering
Julia M Mirgaux
Senior, Nursing
Katherine Jane Mirgaux
Sophomore, Business
Sikeston
Raghad Alkilani, Senior, Arts & Science
Kharis A Andrews, Senior, Nursing
Evan Lee Boyd, Senior, Engineering
Levi William Douglass, Sophomore, Business
Blair E Durham, Junior, Journalism
Benjamin Tyler Gilmore, Sophomore, Business
Andrew Sherman Green, Sophomore, Business
Isabella Marie Guzman, Junior, Health Sciences
Saloni Hiren Maisuria, Sophomore, Health Sciences
Joseph C Miles, Senior, Business
Tucker Joseph Miller, Sophomore, Discovery Center
John Thomas Myres, Senior, Health Sciences
Ellie E Noe, Senior, Agr,Food & Nat Resources
Blaine Allen Penny, Junior, Engineering
Donasha Kenterra Robinson, Senior
Cooper D Shackles, Sophomore, Arts & Science
Christiana Danielle Staple, Sophomore, Journalism
Austin Lane Tarter, Sophomore, Agr,Food & Nat Resources
Riley Mclain Walters, Freshman, Business
Jayzion Markeith Wheller, Sophomore, Nursing
STODDARD COUNTY
Advance
Carter Charles Scherer, Sophomore, Agr. Food & Nat Resources
Bell City
Madilyn Elaine Asher, Sophomore, Nursing
Bloomfield
Alyson Paige Bohannon, Junior, Agr,Food & Nat Resources
Dexter
Annie Elizabeth Banken, Senior, Arts & Science
Richard Alan Lin, Junior, Veterinary Med Undergrad
Berkley Wynne Moreland, Senior, Arts & Science
Essex
Devin Mitchell Duffie, Senior, Arts & Science