Local students named to University of Missouri’s fall dean’s list

COLUMBIA, Mo. — The University of Missouri recently named the 12,392 undergraduate students who earned a place on the fall 2024 dean’s list. This prestigious honor celebrates Tigers who demonstrate exceptional determination, drive and success in their academic endeavors.

The following students who made the list from Mississippi, New Madrid, Scott and Stoddard Counties are listed.

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY

East Prairie

Royce Walden Carter, Senior, Agr,Food & Nat Resources

Andrew Thomas Irby, Senior, Business

NEW MADRID

COUNTY

New Madrid

Amyia Jenee’ Gates, Senior, Engineering

Cherikee E Morgan, Senior, Engineering

Portageville

Castle Allen Robert Portwood, Senior, Engineering

Jessica Ann Priggel, Junior, Nursing

SCOTT COUNTY

Benton

Brock M Hulshof, Senior, Business

Molly R Shively, Senior, Education & Human Development

Kendyl Elizaabeth Stuckey, Senior, Health Sciences

Chaffee

Dalaini Bryant, Junior, Health Sciences

Kelso

Chloe Elizabeth Heisserer, Junior, Engineering

Oran

Owen William Forehand, Freshman, Engineering

Dixie Shoemaker, Freshman, Business

Scott City

Anna Grace Hennemann

Junior, Health Sciences

Drew Gavin Mcconnell

Sophomore, Engineering

Julia M Mirgaux

Senior, Nursing

Katherine Jane Mirgaux

Sophomore, Business

Sikeston

Raghad Alkilani, Senior, Arts & Science

Kharis A Andrews, Senior, Nursing

Evan Lee Boyd, Senior, Engineering

Levi William Douglass, Sophomore, Business

Blair E Durham, Junior, Journalism

Benjamin Tyler Gilmore, Sophomore, Business

Andrew Sherman Green, Sophomore, Business

Isabella Marie Guzman, Junior, Health Sciences

Saloni Hiren Maisuria, Sophomore, Health Sciences

Joseph C Miles, Senior, Business

Tucker Joseph Miller, Sophomore, Discovery Center

John Thomas Myres, Senior, Health Sciences

Ellie E Noe, Senior, Agr,Food & Nat Resources

Blaine Allen Penny, Junior, Engineering

Donasha Kenterra Robinson, Senior

Cooper D Shackles, Sophomore, Arts & Science

Christiana Danielle Staple, Sophomore, Journalism

Austin Lane Tarter, Sophomore, Agr,Food & Nat Resources

Riley Mclain Walters, Freshman, Business

Jayzion Markeith Wheller, Sophomore, Nursing

STODDARD COUNTY

Advance

Carter Charles Scherer, Sophomore, Agr. Food & Nat Resources

Bell City

Madilyn Elaine Asher, Sophomore, Nursing

Bloomfield

Alyson Paige Bohannon, Junior, Agr,Food & Nat Resources

Dexter

Annie Elizabeth Banken, Senior, Arts & Science

Richard Alan Lin, Junior, Veterinary Med Undergrad

Berkley Wynne Moreland, Senior, Arts & Science

Essex

Devin Mitchell Duffie, Senior, Arts & Science