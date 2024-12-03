All sections
NewsJanuary 20, 2025

Making a veteran’s spirits bright

A WWII veteran and his wife of 77 years were surprised with Christmas gifts from Sikeston's American Legion Auxiliary Unit 114, bringing joy and festive cheer to their holiday season.

A World War II Veteran, Lawton James, and his wife of 77 years, Virginia James, received Christmas presents from Sikeston American Legion Auxiliary Unit 114. Sikeston American Legion Auxiliary Unit 114 President Karen Huey and Past District 14 and Unit President Babs Tyrone were present during the visit. “We had the honor of delivering and visiting with Virginia and Lawton James. We distributed gifts that he wanted and wanted to give his wife for Christmas. He wanted help unwrapping, and she tore right into hers. She said she couldn’t wait until they wore and showed all the gifts to their kids on their daily video chat. He had sweets at the door to share with all who visited them. We opened them one and said our goodbyes,” the auxiliary members said. Pictured are Virginia and Lawton James.

