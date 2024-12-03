Man arrested after brief standoff in Sikeston

SIKESTON — A man wanted on an outstanding felony warrant was arrested following a brief standoff with law enforcement Wednesday, Feb. 5 in Sikeston.

At about 2:15 p.m. Wednesday, Scott County deputies and detectives were actively searching for Aaron D. Brown, 38, of Sikeston who had an outstanding felony warrant, according to Scott County Sheriff Derick Wheetley.

“A deputy located Brown and another individual seated inside a vehicle in front of 633 Greer St. in Sikeston,” Wheetley said in a news release. “It appeared the two were preparing to leave the residence when the deputy pulled behind the vehicle and activated his emergency lights. Brown exited the vehicle and fled into the residence with the deputy in pursuit.”

Upon arriving at the residence, Brown barricaded himself inside, the sheriff said. After a brief standoff, deputies from the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, in coordination with the Sikeston Department of Public Safety, were able to take Brown into custody after he attempted to resist arrest, Wheetley said.

Brown was arrested on the active felony warrant, with additional charges pending. The other occupant of the vehicle was also taken into custody with her identity being held pending formal charges, according to Wheetley.

Both individuals were booked into the Scott County Jail without further incident.