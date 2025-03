Sikeston Middle School has named its sixfth grade character education students of the month. The word of the month was honesty. Pictured are front row, from left: Greg Jordan King, Cooper Slaten, Nathan Munger and Ryder Adams Mays; and back row: Kazariah Smith, Quinn Johnson, Emery Parker, Skylar Peeler and Julian Beard. Not pictured are Annie Gaines and Earnnayia Motton.