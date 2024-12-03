All sections
NewsMarch 14, 2025

Missouri braces for severe weather as governor declares state of emergency

Missouri Governor Mike Kehoe declares a state of emergency as severe weather, including high winds and potential tornadoes, threatens the state. Residents are urged to stay alert and prepare for possible storms.

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Gov. Mike Kehoe on Friday, March 14 signed Executive Order 25-19 declaring a State of Emergency in Missouri in anticipation of severe weather forecasted throughout the state. Under this Order, the Missouri State Emergency Operations Plan has been activated, which enables state agencies to coordinate directly with local jurisdictions to provide assistance.

“The National Weather Service has warned that this fast-approaching storm is likely to bring severe weather across the state, including high winds and an increased risk of tornadoes,” said Kehoe. “I urge all Missourians to stay alert, monitor weather forecasts, and follow official warnings.

“While I hope this declaration proves unnecessary, ensuring our emergency management teams are fully prepared is my top priority. The state’s emergency operations center will be activated at 1 p.m. today to support coordination efforts.”

Severe storms are expected to move into the western edge of Missouri at approximately 3 p.m. and intensify as they move east into the evening and overnight hours. Damaging wind and strong tornadoes (EF2+), as well as large hail are significant concerns with this weather system.

Missourians are strongly encouraged to postpone outdoor activities and time travel to avoid being on the road when storms hit. Follow local forecasts and have multiple ways to receive severe weather alerts, especially overnight or in case one fails.

These storms will be extremely fast-moving, so it is critical to identify a safe place in advance and be prepared to take shelter quickly. Remember, the safest place to be during a tornado is an interior room with no windows on the lowest floor of sturdy structure, preferably in a basement. Never attempt to shelter in a mobile home – consider staying with a friend, family member or at local storm shelter and plan to arrive well before storms move into your area.

Executive Order 25-19 will expire on April 14.

