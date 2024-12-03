CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) has named Andrew Mothershead, MDC Conservation Agent, as Protection Lieutenant within the Southeast Region.

Mothershead – promoted from the rank of Corporal to Lieutenant – will oversee conservation agents in Bollinger, Cape Girardeau, Madison, Scott, and Wayne counties. He has most recently served as the Scott County agent.

“I have enjoyed the last 13 years serving as conservation agent in several counties throughout the state of Missouri,” said Mothershead. “However, I am grateful to have the opportunity to work with and lead conservation agents in a more supportive role.”

Mothershead graduated with a B.S. in Fisheries and Wildlife Science from the University of Missouri-Columbia in 2008. He started his career with MDC in 2008, working in temporary and seasonal roles before accepting a position as an Outdoor Skills Assistant with the Outreach and Education Division in Cape Girardeau in 2009.

In 2011, Mothershead was accepted into the Conservation Agent Training Academy and was assigned to Saline County in Central Region upon graduation. In 2012, he received the Central Region Hunter Education Officer of the year and Missouri Waterfowl Officer of the Year award in 2014.

He transferred to Mississippi County in 2015 and received Southeast Region’s Conservation Agent of Year award in 2017. In 2019, he transferred to Scott County, fulfilling a lifelong dream to serve as the conservation agent in the county that he grew up in.

Mothershead and his wife of 12 years, Julianne, have one daughter: Scarlett, and two sons: Reid and Mason.