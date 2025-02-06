CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation, or MDC, says trout may be harvested from Rotary Lake in Jackson, Giessing Lake in Farmington, Legion Lake in Perryville, Recreation Complex Pond in Sikeston and Capaha Park Lake in Cape Girardeau beginning Feb. 1.

MDC Fisheries Biologist Salvador Mondragon said cooler than average temperatures have caused a reduction in recent fishing activity.

“But if more pleasant weather is on the way, opening day may see lake banks lined with eager anglers trying their luck at harvesting trout,” he said.

Starting Feb. 1, any bait may be used, and four trout may be kept regardless of size. All anglers between the ages of 16 and 64 must have a valid Missouri fishing permit, and any angler harvesting trout must also possess a trout permit.

“These fish provide a great amount of fishing opportunities through the fall and winter months when warmwater fishing is at a lull,” said Mondragon. “Along with catchable-size fish, a few ‘lunker’ trout were also stocked at each lake.”

Mondragon said based on years past, many trout are caught during the first week of trout harvest season. Many anglers frequently catch limits of trout using light weight or ultra-lite fishing tackle or fly tackle, he said.

“I recommend anglers use 2-4 lb. test line, small hooks and little or no added weight to their line,” said Mondragon. “Baits include almost any type of small spinner, small crank baits, and natural baits such as worms, cheese, and commercially produced dough baits.”

MDC stocked trout in November at the start of the catch-and-release season. Anglers are reminded they must release trout caught now through Jan. 31.

Find winter trout fishing areas online at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZoH.

For more information, contact the MDC Southeast Regional Office at (573) 290-5730.