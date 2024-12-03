Missouri man found guilty in case of attempted exploitation of a minor

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – U.S. District Audrey G. Fleissig on Tuesday, Jan. 21 found a southeastern Missouri man guilty of attempted sexual exploitation of a minor after a one-day bench trial.

Rayford Evans, 52, used his cell phone to record a 15-year-old girl while she was bathing and using the bathroom by holding it up to a window above the bathroom door, evidence and testimony at trial showed. The victim saw the phone and told a friend, the friend’s father and then her own father, who contacted police.

Evans, of Doniphan, in Ripley County, will be sentenced later this year. The charge carries a penalty of 15 to 30 years in prison.

The FBI and the Doniphan City Police Department investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Julie Hunter is prosecuting the case.

