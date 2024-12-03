Missouri waives environmental rules for faster storm cleanup

Gov. Mike Kehoe has signed an executive order intended to accelerate storm cleanup efforts across Missouri.

The order allows the Missouri Department of Natural Resources to temporarily waive certain environmental regulations to address the widespread damage from recent severe weather, according to a press release from the governor’s office.

The waivers, effective immediately for affected communities, cover:

• Disposal of yard waste and major appliances in sanitary landfills.

• Burning of woody vegetation.

• Asbestos abatement and demolition.

• Discharge of wastewater.

Kehoe stated the order aims to provide local jurisdictions with the necessary flexibility to expedite cleanup while maintaining public safety. The Missouri State Emergency Management Agency reported significant debris accumulation from high winds and tornadoes.

The waivers will remain in effect until April 14 unless extended.