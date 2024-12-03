Tornadoes that ripped across Southeast Missouri Friday night created an “Armageddon situation” for first responders, Gov. Mike Kehoe said Saturday, while touring damage in Butler County.

Kehoe promised that recovery resources would be available to residents and that he is in close contact with federal officials to bring additional help to those impacted.

“Last night’s storms had a horrific path. Over 27 counties were affected significantly, and at one time last night, between midnight and 4 a.m. we had 150 fires,” Kehoe said. “We had over 150,000 people out of electricity, multiple tornadoes, fatalities, looting, auto accidents, just you name it, kind of an Armageddon situation for emergency response people.

“But our emergency response people in our communities have done an unbelievable job. Local police departments, Missouri highway patrol, MoDOT, electric officials from co-ops and municipalities have all worked together to try to move through the storm. And that’s what the state is all about.”

Emergency management officials across the state are collecting data that will be shared with federal officials to determine if the threshold has been met for a federal disaster declaration.

“Unfortunately, a federal disaster declaration means that damage was significant,” Kehoe said. “So I hate to say that there’s enough to make it there, but I think we believe ... it’s been hitting thresholds that are required for federal assistance.”

The White House has let Federal Emergency Management Agency authorities know that Missouri is compiling information and will be providing it, he said.

“The White House has been very involved,” said Kehoe, who issued a state disaster declaration before the storms began because of the expected severity. “I was on the phone with them at the early stages last night, at 10 o’clock, 11 o’clock, at midnight and again this morning at 6 a.m. They’re very involved and understand what our critical needs are.”

As of mid-day Saturday, Missouri had reported 11 fatalities and one person missing. Of those, one was from Butler County and six from Wayne County.

“We hope that number doesn’t grow, but due to the intensity of storms and significant nature of what we saw, unfortunately, there could be more,” Kehoe said.

Butler County reported more than 500 homes and businesses damaged, as well as the Poplar Bluff Kindergarten Center.

Tornadoes were believed to have touched down late Friday into early Saturday in Ripley, Carter, Butler, Wayne and Dunklin counties.

National Weather Service teams arrived in Butler County mid-afternoon Saturday to begin assessments. Additional updates regarding the number and severity of the tornadoes were not expected until Saturday night.

Kehoe praised the efforts of first responders and residents who have helped with recovery efforts.

“When you have this wide spread of an event, it is challenging to get your arms around, but Missouri knows how to recover and recuperate, helping neighbors, and we’re asking people to do just that,” Kehoe said.

His advice was to continue to help each other.

“Help your neighbors out. If you’re afflicted, we understand that resources are stretched, but we have mobilized resources from non-affected parts of the state down to this, these affected areas in Southeast Missouri. They’re traveling as we speak, are arriving on scene as we speak,” he said.

Patience is important right now, Kehoe continued.

“I’m really, really proud of how our counties, our local police departments, our highway patrol, our emergency management services, have all tried to work together and get into these areas,” he said. “Know that we’re getting as much help into these areas as possible.”

Sen. Jason Bean said people are pulling together “in true Missouri fashion,” and thanked the governor for his assistance.

Rep. Hardy Billington promised to assist the governor in any way to ensure all help was received for residents.

He added he couldn’t imagine the great stress the utility, law enforcement and emergency responders were facing at this time.

“Pray for everyone impacted and their loved ones,” Billington said. “I know God is in control and will answer prayers.”

Kehoe also urged residents to follow the direction of local officials.

“The first responder community needs a lot of help or prayers right now. Any assistance that you can give a first responder in your area, I would be grateful. They would be grateful as well,” Kehoe said. “And then the other thing I would say is try to listen to the first responders. Certainly, we’ve had some problems with this storm where there were significant warnings and issues out there that the public, for many reasons, might have chosen not to abide by.

“When these storms come and the warnings come out and your first responder community asks you to stay at home, stay in place, stay away from this particular (area). It’s usually for good reason.”

Missouri knows how to recover and that’s by helping neighbors and that is what he is asking for, Kehoe said.

“Your emergency managers all across the state train for this situation. And a lot of times we hear from communities, ‘I wanted to get my emergency manager, but he or she’s off on training,’” Kehoe said. “This is what they train for, and that’s why training and preparedness and readiness is so critical. Our state does it very well. We always get a few lessons learned, but I’m really proud of the reaction of those emergency managers.”