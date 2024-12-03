By Gina Curtis

SIKESTON — The annual community celebration recognizing the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and encouraging citizens to “Keep Moving Forward” was held Monday, Jan. 20 in Sikeston.

Sikeston’s MLK Day Committee hosted its 40th annual commemorative event at Green Memorial Church of God in Christ, where a prayer and the hymn “God Bless America” were performed by the congregation to open the program.

The celebration featured an honored speaker, a city official, singing, music and more.

Event organizer Michael K. Harris Sr. commended those present for attending.

The Rev. Jennifer Moxley, lead pastor of First United Methodist Church in Sikeston, said the opening prayer while Mary White-Ross, MLK Jr. Committee member, spoke on the purpose of the occasion.

“We remember Dr. King as a husband, a father, a friend and a fierce advocate of all people,” White-Ross said.

Sikeston City Manager Jonathan Douglass provided an update on all that is happening in the city.

Douglass said there are a number of projects going on, including the extension of the rail trail from downtown to Sunset Drive. Douglass said construction should begin this spring.

“Also, there will be a drainage project that will also take place soon on John R. Boulevard, “ Douglass said. “Finally, we have a new sidewalk going in on North West from Malone to Wakefield Street which will essentially connect from the rail trail all the way to the junior high so our children have a safe way to walk up that way.”

Douglass also gave an update on the May 26, 2024, tornado damage recovery and said the city is working with the State Emergency Management Agency and Federal Emergency Management Agency on a long-term recovery committee to help those who are still suffering from the EF-3 tornado.

The keynote speaker, Trevor Wesley A. French, senior pastor of the Ark of Safety Spiritual Church in St. Louis, Missouri, also spoke at the celebration.

French began speaking on what he called a unified dream and said according to scripture, God’s will is good, pleasing and acceptable. He said he would be speaking truth and that sometimes the truth isn’t easy to hear.

French, who said he opposed President Donald Trump’s rhetoric and stances on race and Civil Rights, went on to say that he is disturbed by the fact King had to share the same day with Trump’s inauguration day. French said the dream of King is still alive to this day and quoted a verse from Pslams that said it is pleasant for people to dwell together in unity.

According to French, racism is used to divide people and keep them from uniting.

“Even though we face the difficulties of today and tomorrow, I still have a dream,” French said. “It is a dream deeply rooted in the American dream.”

French began to quote King's speech, “I Have A Dream.”

French said the dream that King once dreamt still lives and is still able to happen.