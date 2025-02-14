All sections
NewsFebruary 17, 2025

Morehouse man arrested after vehicle harassment incident

A Morehouse man, Robert Michael Chambers, 38, was arrested for harassment after attempting to enter an occupied vehicle. Armed with a knife and scissors, Chambers faces charges and awaits arraignment.

Standard Democrat
Robert M. Chambers
Robert M. ChambersNew Madrid County Sheriff's Department

MOREHOUSE, Mo. — A Morehouse man is facing two counts of harassment in connection with attempting to enter an occupied vehicle.

Robert Michael Chambers, 38, was taken into custody Thursday, Feb. 13, after New Madrid County deputies were called to a residence in Morehouse.

According to the online probable cause statement, the victim pulled into her driveway and noticed a man wearing black in the alley near her home. The woman told the officer she honked her horn and the man ran to her car and attempted to reach for the door handle of her vehicle before she drove off. When the victim later returned to her house, the man was still in the alley and again ran toward her car, prompting her to drive away a second time.

The victim provided a picture and a description of the suspect, who was located a block from the location of the incident.

When Chambers was taken into custody, he was armed with a steak knife and a pair of scissors, Sheriff Joey Higgerson said in a news release.

Chambers, who is being held without bond, is scheduled to formally arraigned at 10 a.m. Feb. 20 before Associate Judge Brandon Sanchez.

