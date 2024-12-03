NEW MADRID, Mo. — A Morehouse man is in jail after brandishing two knives outside the home of a woman.

James Andrew McMillen, 46, of Morehouse was arraigned Thursday, March 20, on charges of first degree harassment, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon – exhibiting. Bond is currently set at $75,000.

According to online court records, at 2:14 p.m. March 19, the New Madrid County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a man wearing a dark hoodie and hat banging on doors and refusing to leave. While deputies were walking to the rear of the residence, a male, matching the description, came from the garage area.

“The man was visibly angry, yelling and armed with two large knives, one in each hand,” Deputy Brandon Hanner wrote in the probable cause statement.

Hanner stated he pointed his gun at the man, who then dropped the knives, a Sheffield brand knife that was longer than 12 inches, and a slightly smaller Old Timer hunting knife, when asked by the officer. The suspect, later identified as McMillen, was taken into custody and transported to the Mississippi County Jail.

The victim told officers McMillen had accused her of stealing a knife from him. She said she stayed inside the residence, while he yelled that he was armed with a knife and banged on her doors.

In the probable cause statement, Hanner, noted McMillen had a lengthy criminal history.

McMillen’s next court appearance is set for 10 a.m. March 27 before New Madrid County Associate Judge Brandon M. Sanchez.