BENTON, Mo. — A Morehouse, Missouri, man faces felony drug and weapon charges in Scott County.

Jon T. Day, 30, is charged with three counts of felony possession of a controlled substance, two counts of felony unlawful use of a weapon, misdemeanor resisting arrest and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, according to online court records.

According to Scott County Sheriff Derick Wheetley, at approximately 7:30 a.m. Jan. 29, the Scott County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a vehicle blocking the roadway on Scott County Highway 480 in Sikeston.

Deputies arrived and found the driver, who was later identified as Day, passed out in the front seat. Upon waking, Day became noncompliant and refused commands, the sheriff said. When detectives arrived, Day still refused to provide identification or open the window. After identification was obtained, a knife was noticed in Day’s lap and a pistol between the front seats, Wheetley said.

“The Sheriff’s Office instructed Day to exit the vehicle, but Day refused and moved closer to the pistol. After a brief struggle, he was removed from the vehicle, but Day continued to resist on the ground until he was eventually restrained. During the struggle, the knife fell from the vehicle, and no weapons were found on Day’s person,” Wheetley said in a news release issued Tuesday, Feb. 4.

Wheetley said an inventory of the vehicle revealed a 9 mm pistol, 11 grams of methamphetamine, a glass smoking device with meth residue, two pill bottles containing controlled substances (alprazolam and acetaminophen/hydrocodone) and an AR rifle. Both firearms had loaded magazines, but no rounds in the chamber, he said.

Day was arrested on multiple charges and transported to the Scott County jail for booking.

His bond was set at $50,000 cash or surety.