MORLEY, Mo. — This summer, the City of Morley will host its first-ever farmers’ market, bringing fresh produce and local goods to the community.

According to Nancy Williams, owner of Judt’s Treasures antique store in Morley, she is offering her lot next to her store to provide space for the farmers’ market.

According to Williams, many Morley citizens have expressed their wishes to her for Morley to have a farmers’ market.

“I’ve had many customers come into my store saying they wish Morley had a farmers’ market,” Williams said. “And I’ve got the lot to be able to do it.”

According to Williams, she has hosted outdoor flea markets on her lot in the past, so she thought having the farmers’ market would also be a good idea.

Williams said she plans to have the first farmers’ market from 9 a.m. to noon Friday, May 2 on Judts’s Treasures parking lot located at 108 N. Kennett St. in Morley. Williams said plans are for the farmers’ market to be held from 9 a.m. to noon Fridays from May 2 until the last Friday of October.

Williams said the cost for vendors will be $10 per spot.

“Depending on how many vendors we get, I plan each month to give half of the money to a charity,” Williams said. “So let’s say we have 10 vendors and it’s $10 a spot for a whole month. That would be $400, So, half of that would go to a charity.”

Williams said she thinks it’s a good idea to donate to a charity each month. “I’m hoping that will encourage others to be interested in it,” Williams said.

Williams said she has not decided on what charities yet but said people are welcome to recommend charities to her.

Williams said as of Feb. 28, there have been a few people who have reached out about being a vendor.

“I’ve had some people wanting to do their vegetable gardens; one lady who is wanting to do freeze dried fruit and candles, and she does crafts also,” Williams said.

Williams said the vendors can have anything they want.

“It can be for anything really, homemade soaps, baked goods or just a spot to get rid of their stuff,” Williams said.

Williams said she is wanting to fill at least 20 spots, which are 10 feet by 10 feet.

“The Facebook post on my Judt’s Treasures page about the farmers’ market has reached about 3,000 people,” Williams said. “I just need more people to contact me and become a vendor.

Williams continued: “Farmers’ markets are unique because everything is homemade or home grown. So I’m really excited for this farmers’ market.”

To become a vendor or find out more information about the farmers’ market, call Judts’ Treasures at 573-212-9008 or email judtstreasures1022@gmail.com.