Multiple crews battle blaze in downtown East Prairie

EAST PRAIRIE, Mo. — Multiple agencies responded to a series of buildings on fire Saturday, Jan. 11 in downtown East Prairie, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

About 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, East Prairie Fire responded to the report of a structure fire with a possible entrapment in the 200 block of East Main Street in downtown East Prairie. East Prairie Fire requested assistance, and a dozen agencies responded.

East Prairie Fire Chief Steve Maynard said the fire started around 5:30 p.m. in the historic section of town on Main Street where two buildings on the end were destroyed. The two buildings, which are owned by the same person, were not occupied as a home or business but did contain a lot of the owner’s belongings, according to the fire chief. A third building, which is occupied by Sassy N Classy Boutique, received smoke and water damage. No injuries were reported.

On Monday, Jan. 13, the fire chief said the cause of the fire remained undetermined, and the state fire marshal was called in to investigate. Maynard said his department was working Monday to ensure the buildings were safe for the engineers and fire marshal to inspect.

“We want to take the time to thank these departments for all of the hard work tonight and all of the support from the agencies — from apparatis to manpower that assisted in fighting the fire on East Main Street in East Prairie,” said a post from the East Prairie Police and Fire Departments late Saturday on East Prairie Police Department’s Facebook page.

Responding agencies included Charleston Department of Public Safety, Missisippi County Sheriff’s Office, Sikeston Department of Public Safety’s Fire Division, Scott County Rural Fire, New Madrid Fire, Caruthersville Fire, Matthews Fire, Lilbourn Fire, Portagville Fire, Missouri Highway Patrol, New Madrid County Sheriff’s Department. East Prairie Fire Department and East Prairie Police Department also helped alert residents in the vicinity.

“Also, to the patrons who offered water, warming and any assistance to these people are greatly appreciated,” the post said. “Property was damaged and lost, but thanks to the good Lord for watching over them, no one was injured.”