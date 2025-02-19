SIKESTON — After snow blanketed Sikeston and the surrounding area Tuesday, Feb. 18 into Wednesday, Feb. 19, the City of Sikeston and Department of Public Safety urged residents to stay safe and warm.

Schools and businesses along with city and county government offices closed Wednesday due to the snow-covered roads. In Sikeston, 3.5 inches of snow was recorded, according to the Sikeston Power Station which serves as an official observer for the National Weather Service in Paducah, Kentucky. Elsewhere in the region, snowfall totals ranged anywhere from 3 to 11 inches.

“Don’t get out on the roads unless you have to be,” said City of Sikeston Communications Manager, David Jenkins. "That's the No. 1 thing. Be aware of the city employees that are going to be out plowing the streets and make sure you are being cautious.”

Sgt. Tyler Rowe, public information officer for Sikeston DPS, agreed.

“Definitely slow down your speed on the road, because the snow can cause less traction,” Rowe said.

Jenkins said if citizens do have to be out on the road, to make sure they are driving slow and to to use caution.

“Make sure you’re not only looking out for yourself but others as well that are on the road,” Jenkins said.

Jenkins also reminded citizens that with the snow covering streets, many residents may wonder when their street will be plowed.

Jenkins said there are specific methods for how streets are plowed.

“When the city goes into snow-fighting mode, Sikeston Public Works consolidates the Street Department, Parks and Recreation and building maintenance staff,” Jenkins said. “They are then split into two groups that work 12-hour shifts around the clock. Once the snow reaches 1-2 inches, crews are called in and the plowing begins.”

Jenkins said the first thing that is cleared is major thoroughfares, which will include school routes given to the city by the schools, with one of the main priorities being to keep businesses and schools open.

“Crews will then try to clear the Sikeston Municipal Airport and begin working to clear residential streets. Sometimes this will be 12 to 24 hours after they start plowing,” Jenkins said.

Rowe noted the city makes a good effort to try and pretreat and treat roads in advance of winter weather.

According to Jenkins, all residential areas will be hit with no preference to one neighborhood over another, and school bus routes will be plowed first.

Sikeston Public Works Director Jay Lancaster asked for everyone to be patient when snow hits and to know the city will get to their street.

Jenkins also said one of the complaints the city often hears during snow events is snowplows causing piles in front of a resident’s driveway.

“Ways to help avoid this are when residents shovel their driveway, we ask that they shovel 20-feet upstream of their driveway in the direction of traffic,” Jenkins said. “Then when the plows come, there is nothing to push into your driveway.”

According to Rowe, those who do need to get out in the snow should make sure they have extra food, water blankets and warm clothes in case something happens, and they need a full tank of gas.

“As far as being out of your house, make sure your heat is working properly and that you are using space heaters — single ones to an outlet, or fireplace,” Rowe said. “Make sure space heaters are not running while sleeping and do not use an oven to heat your house.”

Rowe said the Sikeston DPS wants everyone to enjoy the snow and to have fun, but he advised people not drive erratically while in the snow.

“If you see some driving erratically, please let Sikeston DPS know,” Rowe said.

As of 9 p.m. Tuesday, the all Missouri State Highway Patrol reported 658 calls for service, 248 stranded motorists, 230 crashes, 32 injuries and zero fatalities

Late Tuesday, the New Madrid County Sheriff’s Office said it had responded to four slide-offs/crashes around the northbound 47-mile marker on Interstate 55 between the north and south New Madrid exits. "The roads are already very slick and the blowing snow has reduced visibility. Please slow down when driving in inclement weather or, if possible, avoid travel altogether,” the sheriff’s office said.

Early Wednesday, the sheriff’s office reported a multiple-vehicle crash on northbound Interstate 55 between the 35 and 36 mile marker which blocked one lane.

“The roads in New Madrid County are generally covered this morning. The driving lane of Interstate 55 is partially covered, but overall conditions are still very slick,” the Sheriff’s Office said. “Deputies are working with the Portageville Police Department and the Missouri State Highway Patrol to clear the accidents just north of Portageville.

With temperatures forecast to be below freezing through Saturday, we expect very little improvement in road conditions.”